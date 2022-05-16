The University of Central Arkansas Bears men’s basketball team added some more international flavor to their roster with the signing of Johannes Kirsipuu from Estonia.
Kirsipuu is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard from Sulu, Estonia, who most recently played at Scotland Campus.
Kirsipuu averaged 12 points, four rebounds, 6.6 assists and three steals per game and is the all-time leader in points and assists at Scotland Campus.
Kirsipuu was a member of the Estonia National Team for six years and was part of the 2015-16 Euro Youth League Champion and was the 2015-16 Euro Youth League Player of the Year.
"Johannes is a good-sized guard with a great shooting stroke and immeasurable court IQ,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. "He is a great addition to our program, and I expect him to have a very solid career with the Bears.”
Kirsipuu joins Eddy Kayouloud (France), Ibbe Klintman (Sweden) and Elias Cato (Australia) as international Bears.
