The University of Central Arkansas Bears football team announced the official signings of nine new student-athletes.
The recruits come from four different states: Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.
Arkansas recruits lead the way as four Arkansas student-athletes joined the program, followed by two Texas high schoolers, two Mississippi student-athletes and Alabama with one.
Seven different positions were recruited with defensive back and offensive linemen.
One student-athlete comes from junior college while the remaining eight come from high school.
Cabot quarterback Tyler Gee, 6-foot-0, 203 pounds, originally announced his commitment to UCA in June via Twitter.
“Coach (Nathan) Brown and the coaches at UCA have made me feel at home from the start, and I can’t wait to spend my college years there,” Gee said in his announcement.
Gee led a Cabot Panthers team to a record this season, which included beating Bentonville for the Tigers’ first loss of the season and a semifinal playoff berth where the Panthers fell a touchdown short of reaching the 7A state finals.
Defensive back Brett Lynch, 5-9, 180, comes to UCA from Cedar Hill, Texas.
He announced his commitment to the program on July 20 via Twitter.
“First off, I would like to thank the man above for blessing my family and I to be granted this opportunity,” he said. “I also would like to thank the Cedar Hill coaching staff and all of the coaches who have recruited me. A special thank you to my family for believing in me and supporting me, and always being there for me when I needed them. With that being said, I have committed to the University of Central Arkansas.”
Wide receiver Jalin Moore, 6-3, 180, comes from Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas.
Moore announced his commitment Nov. 4 via Twitter, saying “After praying, doing homework and talking to my parents, I have got my decision… The coaches showed me the most love from the start of recruiting me, treated me like I’m already part of the family, so with that being said I will be committing to the University of Central Arkansas.”
Offensive lineman Dalton Brown, 6-3, 300, is the second Arkansas native to commit to continuing his football career at UCA.
Brown announced his commitment via Twitter on July 28, saying “I would like to whole-heartedly thank every coach that took a chance on me throughout this process. With that being said… I am 100 percent committed to the University of Central Arkansas.”
Frazier Rose is a 6-6, 290 offensive lineman from Pillow Academy in Greenwood, Mississippi.
Barylre Davenport, a 6-3, 225 defensive lineman, comes to UCA from Chickasaw High School in Chickasaw, Alabama.
Davenport announced his commitment via Twitter Nov. 21, simply by saying “Committed” with a photo of him in a UCA uniform.
Kam Robinson, a 5-11, 180 wide receiver from White Hall becomes the third recruit from Arkansas.
Robinson announced his commitment Dec. 9 to UCA after flipping his commitment to Southeast Missouri via Twitter saying, “I want to thank SEMO for everything they have done and the relationships I have made with the players and staff. There is nothing but love for them. This has been a very tough decision, but after talking it over with my family and close ones, I have decided to commit to the University of Central Arkansas.”
Defensive back Kemari Clark, 6-1, 185, is UCA’s lone junior college transfer, coming from Southwest Mississippi Community College out of Fayette, Mississippi.
Clark announced he was committing to UCA Wednesday, finishing up a message by saying, “This was a hard decision, but after praying to God and talking things over with my family, I have decided to commit to Central Arkansas where I will have three years of eligibility.”
Tight end Connor Clark, 6-3, 230, is the final recruit to commit from Arkansas.
Clark, the heavily recruited tight end, comes from Jonesboro.
Clark announced his commitment Tuesday, saying “Happy to announce that I have committed to UCA. I want to thank them for giving me this opportunity and I am so excited to be a Bear.”
Though the Bears have added players now, there will likely be several more to come in February as the regular period for National Signing Day begins Feb. 3.
