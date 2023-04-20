The University of Central Arkansas Bears have added transfer guard and perimeter shooter Daniel Sofield to the roster, according to head coach Anthony Boone.
Sofield, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound guard from Jackson, N.J., is transferring from the University of West Florida and will have one year of eligibility remaining. With the Argos last season, Sofield averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while connecting on a team-high 64 three-pointers.
Sofield, who started every game of his four-year career, is the career three-point leader at UWF with ?236 career threes made. He is also second in career scoring at UWF with 1,393 career points. Sofield was a first-team All-Gulf South Conference selection and was a three-time GSC All-Academic selection and a two-time College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District selection with a sports management major.
“It did not take long for us to realize the type of young man that Daniel is,” said Boone. “Yes, shooting 42% from three on 168 attempts in 2021-22 at the collegiate level is very impressive, but his values, academics, and overall character are what ultimately sold us that he should be a Bear. I look forward to the wealth of experience that he will bring to our program.”
Sofield was also a 2022 D2CCA second-team All-Region selection and an NABC All-District selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.