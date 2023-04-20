x

Former West Florida guard Daniel Sofield attempts a layup during action last season. Sofield will be joining the Unviersity of Central Arkansas Bears next season.

 Courtesy of University of West Florida

The University of Central Arkansas Bears have added transfer guard and perimeter shooter Daniel Sofield to the roster, according to head coach Anthony Boone.

Sofield, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound guard from Jackson, N.J., is transferring from the University of West Florida and will have one year of eligibility remaining. With the Argos last season, Sofield averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while connecting on a team-high 64 three-pointers.

