Saturday's home run derby at Earle Combs Stadium favored the home team as Eastern Kentucky used five long balls to top the University of Central Arkansas Bears 8-6 in their ASUN series finale.
UCA, which hit three home runs, still won its fifth consecutive ASUN series 2-1 to improve to 10-5 in league play and continue its hold on first place in the West Division at the halfway point of league play. The Bears start the second half next weekend at home against Bellarmine.
The Bears got home runs from senior left fielder Connor Emmet — his team-leading 10th — junior first baseman Hunter Hicks (fourth) and redshirt freshman second baseman Tanner Leonard, the first of his career.
But the Colonels (22-12, 9-5) took advantage of the wind even better with five homers, including two from catcher Will King, in the back-and-forth affair.
The Bears and Colonels combined to hit eight home runs from the fourth through seventh innings after three scoreless innings on both sides to start the game.
Emmet, who moved into the top 10 in UCA single-season home runs, had two runs batted in. Andrew Shoultz took the loss in relief, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings.
UCA hosts the Memphis Tigers at 6 p.m. Tuesday before returning to ASUN play on the weekend at Bear Stadium.
Softball
Looking to finish off a third sweep in ASUN play, the Central Arkansas softball team (25-15, 10-5 ASUN) did just that, holding off Eastern Kentucky (7-31, 3-12 ASUN) to claim the sweep and first place in the ASUN West after a 10-6 win on Saturday.
By scoring 10 runs, the Bears reached the double-digit mark for the fourth time this season. The top of the order was a massive part of that, as the top four batters for Central Arkansas combined for nine hits and eight RBI, accounting for five of the runs scored by the Bears.
The Bears remain on the road for a midweek this week, taking on the Memphis Tigers in the Bluff City. Having faced off once this year in the UofM Tournament, Central Arkansas looks to make it two wins over the American Athletic Conference foe. Game time against the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tennis
The rain couldn't affect the Central Arkansas tennis program's agenda Saturday, as the Bears had their sights set on celebrating their senior day with a win and a clinch of the No. 5 seed in the ASUN Tournament.
All of the puzzle pieces fit together perfectly to finish out the season, as UCA couldn't have asked for a better outcome in the 5-2 victory over Kennesaw State. Not only did they clinch the No. 5 spot, but the deciding point was generated by an outstanding comeback from junior (academic senior) Mei Ishimura.
Ishimura found a rhythm when there wasn't any as she took a 6-0 set defeat and turned it into two 6-2 set victories to clinch the match. This turnaround was not the only senior highlight, as there was a bunch to showcase during the heated dual.
All four seniors helped claim the doubles point as the squads of Chunxi Xin/Fuka Nonoyama, and Yada Vasupongchai/Ishimura won that initial doubles achievement with a combined score of 12-1. Following that, Nonoyama topped off her ASUN season with another victory to make her a perfect 9-0 on the year in the conference.
While the seniors were the ones to be celebrated, some credit has to be dealt to the underclassmen that came out on top. Sophomore Jaeun Lee claimed her match quickly to extend the Bears' lead, as she won in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). The other player to note was freshman Sumomo Hamanaga as she rallied in the third set to finish the match and make the margin of victory even larger as they ended the regular season.
The Bears get the opportunity to travel to their first ASUN Championship Tournament next weekend as they are destined for a first-round matchup against the No. 4 seeded Liberty Lady Flames. This matchup has yet to announce a time but will be held Friday in Fort Meyer, Florida, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams showcased its prowess amongst stiff competition as it took home second place in both the men's and women's standings during the Little Rock Twilight on Friday.
The Bears had a number of successful performances that stamped their claim on the event as they ended the invitational with eight first-place finishes and three facility records.
This mark was one of the best in the field as UCA was able to take control of second place with a comfortable lead as they sat nearly 20 points ahead of the third-place squad on the men's side and absolutely dominated the women's field as they hosted a 66 point lead over the third-place squad.
