The University of Central Arkansas Bears got solid pitching from a senior and a redshirt freshman Sunday in downing the Lamar Cardinals 6-1 to split their Southland Conference series.
Senior Conner Williams, in his 55th career appearance but just his first career start, tossed 4.2 innings and limited the Cardinals to five hits and one run while striking out two.
Redshirt freshman Tyler Cleveland went the rest of the way, allowing just two hits and no runs over 4.1 innings to earn his second win in as many days.
The Bears (7-8, 4-4 SLC) will travel Tuesday to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on 4th-ranked Ole Miss. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field. The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3 and on ESPN+.
Softball
The Central Arkansas softball team was back in action on Saturday as it completed the series sweep against Abilene Christian.
UCA improved to 16-10 overall and 4-2 in SLC play, while ACU fell to 6-18 overall and 2-4 in Southland competition.
The Bears were led by Jaylee Engelkes and Mary Kate Brown, who both went 3 for 3 at the plate.
The Bears return to the field Tuesday, against Mississippi State. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
The University of Central Arkansas women's soccer team fell short as Lamar countered on a few costly mistakes in the 3-0 defeat.
Up next, the Bears return home as they battle UIW at 7 p.m. April 1 at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track teams closed out the Richard Martin Jr Invitational on Saturday.
Both the men and women combined for four points in the Governor's I-40 Showdown.
The Bears combined for a total of 62 personal bests on the final day. UCA won 11 events on the day.
Women’s Golf
The Central Arkansas women's golf team wrapped up the final round of the Bama Beach Bash on Sunday, at the Gulf Shores Golf Club.
Tania Nunez and Pim-Orn Thitisup led the Bears as they tied for sixth with a three-day total of 224 (+8). UCA tied for fourth.
The Bears return to the course for the Jan Weaver Invitational on the Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.
The tournament is hosted by Murray State and will begin April 9.
Beach Volleyball
The University of Central Arkansas beach volleyball team returned to the courts Saturday for the final day of the NOLA Classic.
The Beach Bears battled hard, but were defeated by the Spring Hill College, 3-2. UCA fell to 9-8 on the season, while SHC improved to 6-4.
The Beach Bears return to action March 26 for the Bear Challenge hosted by Missouri State. First serves are scheduled for noon.
