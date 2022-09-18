x

Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain attempts a pass during the Bears' win over Idaho State on Saturday.

 Courtesy of the Univeristy of Central Arkansas

POCATELLO, Idaho — The University  of Central Arkansas Bears went all the way across the country and picked up the victory head coach Nathan Brown said they were desperately needing on Saturday afternoon.

UCA put up 418 yards of total offense — 389 of those in the final three quarters — and rolled to a 31-16 victory over the Idaho State Bengals at Holt Arena. The Bears (1-2), who had lost to a top 5 FCS team in Missouri State and Top 25 Ole Miss in the first two weeks of the season, forced three turnovers and got three touchdowns from sophomore running back Darius Hale to pull away from the Bengals (0-3).

