The ASUN Conference slate of games is set to kick off this weekend for the Central Arkansas Bears baseball, which features a matchup with Bellarmine.
Selected eighth in the preseason baseball coaches poll, the 5-10 Bears, under first-year head coach Nick Harlan, make the trip this weekend to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on the No. 11 ASUN preseason-ranked Knights for a three-game series.
Scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Friday, the home Bellarmine Knights sport a 2-15 record with wins against Gardener-Webb and Morehead State.
The 10-6 win over Morehead State is the lone home game thus far for the Knights, who hold the conference’s second-highest ERA (7.04), which leads North Alabama (7.32).
That seems like a dream for a struggling Bears offense that is the conference’s worst hitting team, batting .223 on the season.
Something will have to give as the two teams will come together for the first time this season.
When UCA has won games this season, it has been tight contests apart from a 5-0 win over South Dakota State.
However, over the past eight games, the Bears have played at home. This weekend’s road series will be the first since UCA played at Vanderbilt on March 1.
Aside from junior Drew Buhr, who is hitting .194 in 15 games, the Knights boast five players that hit above .279, with senior Colin Bertsch leading the team with a .327 batting average. He gets on base at a .411 clip, while slugging .367 on the season.
Preseason all-conference team selection senior Matt Higgins hits .290, while he gets on base at a .405 with 20 hits and 11 walks. He slugs .565 with four home runs and seven doubles. He is also successful in all seven stolen base attempts.
Opposing the Knights offense will be Friday starter and fellow preseason all-conference team member sophomore Tyler Cleveland has struggled in four starts thus far, giving up 11 runs, nine earned across 18.1 innings pitched, which has resulted in a 4.42 ERA. He has struck out 24 batters and has given up two home runs while walking eight.
Senior RJ Pearson leads UCA in hitting, batting .316, while getting on base at a .372 clip and slugging .342.
Senior Connor Emmet leads the team in home runs with three.
Opposing the Bears offense, likely on Friday, is junior Nolan Pender, who has lost three decisions without registering a win in four starts.
He has a 6.75 ERA, giving up 21 runs, 16 earned across 21.1 innings. He has surrendered three long balls on the season.
The road series begins Friday at 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. start time Saturday and a noon start Sunday.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM with Steve Owens on the call.
