NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The defending national champions took awhile to look like it on Tuesday, but the Vanderbilt Commodores eventually pulled away for a 10-2 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears at Hawkins Field.
The Bears (5-7) led early and then hung close through five innings, trailing just 3-2.
But the No. 2 Commodores, out of the Southeastern Conference, scored a combined seven runs in the sixth through eighth innings and held UCA scoreless after the second.
Vanderbilt, which went 59-12 and won its second national title a year ago, finished with 13 hits off four UCA pitchers.
The Bears had six hits, with senior first baseman Coby Potvin and senior outfielder Cole Fiori getting two apiece.
The Bears took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when senior center fielder Josh Ragan led off with a walk and Fiori followed with a base hit to right field.
Kolby Johnson's sacrifice bunt moved both runners before a walk to catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl loaded the bases.
Junior right fielder Conner Emmet, UCA's leading hitter, then stroked a ground-rule double down the left-field line to make it 2-0.
The Commodores (11-3) matched those two runs in the bottom of the inning with two hits and a pair of walks.
Vanderbilt took the lead for good in the next inning when UCA starter Logan Gilbertson loaded the bases and then walked Parker Noland to give Vandy a 3-2 lead.
Senior left-hander Brad Verel replaced Gilbertson and got a strikeout to end the inning.
Verel lasted 3.1 innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs.
The Commodores added two runs in the sixth, two more in the seventh and finished it off with three in the eighth.
In the sixth, Vanderbilt scored twice without a ball leaving the infield, with three infield singles and a walk.
Nine of the Commodores' 13 hits came in those three innings.
Emmet went 1 for 4 with two RBI, while Potvin and Fiori were both 2 for 4.
For Vandy, five different players had two hits and three had two RBI.
UCA opens Southland Conference play at home this weekend, hosting Southeastern Louisiana beginning at 6 p.m. Friday night at Bear Stadium.
