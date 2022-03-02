The University of Central Arkansas Bears put up a solid fight Tuesday against No. 5 Vanderbilt before dropping a 5-2 decision at Hawkins Field.
The Bears struck out 13 times against Vandy's ace pitching staff, but also left 10 runners on base which could have changed the outcome.
UCA scored single runs in both the sixth and eighth innings but could not keep pace with the Commodores (6-2).
Trey Harris reached on a fielder's choice to third base to bring in Connor Flagg in the sixth. In the eighth, UCA loaded the bases but managed just one run on Drew Sturgeon's bases-loaded walk that scored A.J. Mendolia.
The Bears finished with five hits, two by junior right fielder Kolby Johnson. UCA used four pitchers, with starter Andrew Shoultz taking the loss.
He went 3.0 innings and allowed just one earned run and struck out five. Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell improved to 2-0 in a bullpen day for the Commodores.
UCA returns home this weekend to host South Dakota State in a four-game series at Bear Stadium, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Men’s Golf
The Central Arkansas men's golf team completed the Gulf Coast Collegiate on Tuesday, finishing round three in eight place out of a field of 13. Sophomore Sam Long topped the scoresheet for the Bears, finishing in 12th place, one of two top-25 finishes for the Bears.
Long shot a third-round 76 to maintain his place in the standings, tying his season-best finish.
Josh Turnock finished with a 10-over 226 after his third round, ending the event tied for 23rd.
Brett Daughdrill shot a 16-over 232 after an 81 shot round three, settling into the final standings at 40th.
Sophomore Blaine Calhoon landed just a few spots behind Daughdrill on the leaderboard, ending at an 18-over 234. Maintaining his spot in the rankings, Spencer Jenkins finished his three rounds of golf at a 19-over 235, shooting a third-round 78.
Miles Smith jumped up eight spots to 51st after firing a third-round 76, finishing 21 strokes over par after 54 holes of golf.
The eighth place finish is the best of the season for the Bears, who finished ahead of cohost Nicholls State. Troy took home top honors, followed by North Alabama and Incarnate Word.
The Trojans edged out the Lions by one stroke after finishing round three with a two-stroke advantage.
The Bears head to Springfield, Missouri, for the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate. Hosted by Missouri State, the event takes place starting March 20 and ending on the 23.
