Originally picked to finish fourth in the Southland Conference preseason polls, the Central Arkansas Bears now find themselves near the bottom of the conference.
At 6-10, UCA sits in 11th out of 13 teams but has a chance to move up in the standings playing the 12th-place team Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-22, 5-10 SLC) for a four-game series in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Bears have yet to take a conference series this season, splitting against Abilene Christian, Lamar, Incarnate Word and then getting swept by Sam Houston.
After the four-game home series against SHSU, UCA was scheduled to play the first of two games against Arkansas State this season in Jonesboro, but the game was postponed and a nonconference weekend three-game series at Oklahoma State was canceled due to COVID issues within the UCA program.
After a little more than a week off, the Bears hosted Little Rock and not only won the game 4-2, but also took the Governor’s I-40 Showdown trophy for the second time in as many seasons with UCA athletics winning the in-state competition 23-15 across numerous sports.
The Bears lost the earlier contest against the Trojans in Little Rock 5-3 to split the Rock-N-Roar rivalry.
This season, TAMCC has won just one conference series, a 3-1 series win against Nicholls last weekend at Nicholls.
The Islanders were swept in the conference-opening series to McNeese State, followed by back-to-back 1-3 series losses to Sam Houston and New Orleans.
TAMCC has played four games against ranked opponents this season, dropping all four.
The Islanders’ last scheduled game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley was canceled.
Itchy Burts, a preseason All-Southland First-Team selection leads the Islanders’ offense with a .308 average, a .375 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage.
He has driven in 21 runs and has two home runs on the season.
Mike Williams and Luke Marbach tie for the team-lead in home runs with four, while Williams leads the team in RBI with 22.
Hayden Thomas leads the pitching staff with eight starts and nine appearances. He has a 3.48 ERA with a 1-1 win-loss record. He holds opponents to a .257 batting average across 44.0 innings.
The Bears are led by Coby Potvin, who is hitting .338 on the season with a .451 on-base percentage and a .382 slugging percentage.
Connor Emmet and Benny Ayala share the team-lead with 15 RBI, while Emmet leads the team with three home runs.
Starting pitchers Logan Gilbertson and Mark Moyer lead the team with six starts and seven appearances.
Gilbertson allows batters to hit .340, while holding a 1-1 record and a 5.18 ERA.
Moyer allows batters to hit .301, while holding a 1-3 record and a 5.29 ERA.
The series kicks off with a 6 p.m. start Friday, followed by a Saturday doubleheader which begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by a 5:30 p.m. nightcap.
Sunday’s game starts at 11 a.m., which rounds out the series. All four games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
