The Central Arkansas Bears are playing their final Southland Conference regular season series this weekend as all UCA programs will move to its new home, the ASUN Conference over the summer.
The Bears (21-26, 16-20 SLC) have clawed from a mediocre start to its final season in the Southland Conference, splitting the first three conference series before getting swept in the next two.
UCA got its first series win against Stephen F. Austin, taking the series 3-1, and repeated that feat the following weekend against Northwestern State.
Then, the Bears were back to splitting series with back-to-back series splits against New Orleans and Houston Baptist.
Now, UCA sits a half-game outside of eighth place, tied with Incarnate Word for ninth in the conference standings.
This weekend, the Bears welcome the seventh-place McNeese State Cowboys (26-26, 19-16 SLC) for a four-game series.
The Cowboys started conference play with a three-game sweep over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before taking three of four from Houston Baptist.
McNeese was then swept by SFA before splitting a four-game series against Southeastern Louisiana.
The Cowboys swept UIW and then were swept by Sam Houston State before splitting with New Orleans.
McNeese then lost its series against Northwestern State and then swept Nicholls.
The Cowboys have gotten it done by their bats, sitting in third in the league for batting average, hitting .281, while getting on base at a .371 clip and slugging .426.
Comparatively, UCA hits .251 (ninth in the SLC), gets on base at a .372 clip (third) and slugs .332 (11th).
Offensively, senior Clayton Rasbeary leads McNeese in hitting, batting .363, has a .420 OBP and slugs .613.
He has hit a team-leading 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and has knocked in 37 runs.
On the pitching side, the Cowboys are sixth in the conference with a 4.84 ERA, while UCA sits in ninth with a 5.29 ERA.
Sophomore Will Dion leads McNeese in starting pitchers ERA with a 3.21 ERA. He posts a 7-4 win-loss record, while giving up 32 runs (27 earned), 64 hits, walking 14 and striking out 90 in 75.2 innings.
UCA senior Coby Potvin leads the team in batting average, hitting .336, while junior Connor Emmet leads the team with eight home runs and 32 RBI.
On the mound, senior Mark Moyer leads UCA starters with a 4.76 ERA. He has given up 46 runs (34 earned), 80 hits, walked 18 and struck out 54 in 64.1 innings.
This weekend’s pivotal four-game series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Friday doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m., while the series finale starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.
All games will be broadcast at 91.3 FM The Bear.
