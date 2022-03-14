A most improbable comeback by the University of Central Arkansas Bears resulted in a 13-10 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on Sunday at Bear Stadium.
The Bears, trailing 10-1 in the middle of the seventh inning, exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the inning, capped by a two-run home run by senior first baseman Connor Emmet that made it a 13-10 UCA lead. The Bears did the damage with just four hits, taking advantage of two Skyhawk errors, four walks and two hit batters. Emmet also had a two-run single to left center in the inning, giving him four runs batted in in the frame.
UCA finished with just seven hits, while UT Martin had 12. The Bears totaled just three hits entering the seventh inning.
The Skyhawks grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third and UCA answered with its first run in the bottom of the inning on Tanner Leonard's RBI single to right that scored Drew Sturgeon, who led off with a triple to center field. UT Martin got single runs in the fourth and fifth and then put up five more in the seventh on five hits.
UCA followed with one of its highest scoring innings in school history, started by a walk to Sturgeon by reliever Trey Ricko, the first of three Skyhawk pitchers in the inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and Leonard was walked and Reid Bowman was hit. Blake Davis took over on the mound and promptly walked Kolby Johnson for the first run.
Emmet followed with his two-run base hit that made it 10-4. A.J. Mendolia reached on a fielder's choice and Emmet was safe at second when the UTM fielder dropped the throw. Trey Harris drew the bases-loaded walk to score Johnson and make it 10-5. Brock Kuehler beat out an infield single and the throw was off target, allowing Mendolia and Emmet to score to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Connor Flagg walked and Tucker Reed relieved Davis and hit Sturgeon with a pitch, scoring Harris. After a strikeout, Bowman added a sacrifice fly to make it 10-9. Johnson then singled up the middle to give the Bears their first lead at 11-10. Emmet followed with a team-leading third home run of the season.
Emmet was the only Bear with multiple hits but he, Johnson and Kuehler all had at least two runs batted in.
UCA senior reliever Tyler Navarro earned the win by getting the final out of the seventh. Sophomore Jesse Barker went the final two innings and preserved the victory, striking out three and allowing just one hit.
The Bears conclude their eight-game homestand against Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Stadium. UCA opens its first season in the ASUN Conference next weekend at Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky.
Softball
A huge offensive effort to start the day tied a Central Arkansas softball program record with nine-consecutive wins, as the Bears defeated South Dakota on Friday. In the second game of the day, Central Arkansas fell to No. 10 Oklahoma State, moving the Bears' record to 14-8 on the season.
Central Arkansas found offense early in the first game with the Coyotes, adding success from the long ball to the ledger. Tylar Vernon hit two home runs, registering five RBI on the day. The win also marked the third time this season the Bears have tallied 10-plus runs.
The Bears got off to a blistering start against the Coyotes. After Jenna Wildeman got on base with a single, the subsequent batters showed excellent patience in the box, drawing four-straight walks, bringing in Wildeman and Tremere Harris for scores.
Emily Perry hit a sacrifice fly to score Mary Kate Brown before Vernon smacked her first homer of the season to score three more runs, bringing the first inning total to six runs for the Bears. South Dakota picked up a run in the second, narrowing the lead to five.
Jaylee Engelkes homered in the top of the third, crushing one out beyond the centerfield wall, marking the second homer of the day for the Bears, the first multi-home run game of the season.
The Bears would add three more in the fourth inning, scoring on a double by Harris and a sacrifice fly by Brown. South Dakota added one in the bottom half of the frame, but pitcher Jordan Johnson kept hitters guessing all morning, striking out 11 in five innings.
Vernon homered again in the top of the fifth, icing the game as the Bears reached double-digit runs.
Vernon became the first Central Arkansas player to homer multiple times in a game since Kaylyn Shepard hit two long balls on May 14 of last season.
Central Arkansas was in the game against another ranked opponent in game two, trading runs in the first inning. After giving up a pair of runs in the top half of the inning, the Bears responded with three singles in the bottom half of the frame, scoring Harris from second base.
The momentum shifted very quickly in favor of the Cowgirls, as the offense put up eight in the third and continued on from there.
Falling to Oklahoma State snapped a nine-game winning streak for Central Arkansas, tying the longest winning streak in program history.
Central Arkansas will play one more game on Saturday, facing the Southeastern Louisiana Lions for the second time this weekend. First pitch is at a rescheduled noon.
