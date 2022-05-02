The University of Central Arkansas Bears finally dropped their first ASUN series of the season on Sunday, losing the series finale 8-6 to the Lipscomb Bisons at Dugan Field.
UCA had won six consecutive series, the only team in the conference to not lose a series.
UCA (19-23, 13-8 ASUN) dropped out of a first-place tie in the West Division with the loss.
The Bears took an early 1-0 lead in the first whe Drew Pollum knocked in Kolby Johnson with a single to center field. But the Bisons came right back with three runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning, chasing UCA starter Cade Fenton.
UCA answered with three runs in the second to grab a 4-3 lead. Tanner Leonard, Connor Emmet and Hunter Hicks all contributed RBI singles. That lead was short-lived as the Bisons put up three more in the bottom of the second.
From there, the offenses were quiet for several innings as junior Andrew Shoultz was solid out of the bullpen for the Bears.
The Bisons finally got to Shoultz in the seventh after a career-high eight strikeouts and a career high for pitches when Maddux Houghton hit a solo home run to left field. Hicks then got the Bears within 7-6 with a two-run home run in the eighth, his ninth of the season.
Lipscomb then matched that with a solo shot from Trace Willhoite in the bottom of the eighth to push the lead back to 8-6.
Hicks finished 3 for 4 with three RBI, while Johnson and Leonard both finished with 2 hits. Shoultz went 6.1 innings out of the bullpen, registering a career-high eight strikeouts and threw a career-high 98 pitches.
Houghton and Malik Williams had three hits each for the Bisons (26-18, 13-8 ASUN).
The Bears return home to face North Alabama in a weekend ASUN series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium.
Softball
Looking for a second road sweep in ASUN play, the Central Arkansas softball team was edged out in extra innings, dropping a 3-2 decision to North Alabama. Despite taking an early lead, the Bears offense largely struggled at the plate Sunday afternoon.
The loss drops the Bears to 30-18 on the season, with a 14-7 ASUN record. Mary Kate Brown and Jaylee Engelkes each drove in a run to put the Bears on top in the middle of the game, but the bats cooled down late, allowing the Lions to avoid the sweep.
Central Arkansas started as cold as could be, watching the entire order go through once before recording a hit. Tremere Harris finally broke the cold spell with a double to the wall in left center. On the next at bat, Brown came in and drilled one up the middle, moving to second on a throw home that didn't have a prayer in catching Harris.
Jaylee Engelkes drove Brown home on the next pitch, putting the Bears on top 2-0 in the fourth inning. It marked the 12th-straight game that the Bears have put runs up first, a streak during which Central Arkansas has now gone 9-3 after Sunday's loss. Jenna Wildeman stole her 95th career base in the fifth, inching closer to Central Arkansas' all-time record.
North Alabama answered in the next inning, earning a two-out walk before Sidney Bevis put up a two-run homer to tie the game. That score would hold through regulation, as both lineups went cold again as the stakes grew.
Into extra innings, the Bears came close to adding runs and reclaiming the lead, putting runners on first and second, but couldn't convert in the extra frame. North Alabama finally poked one through with two outs, bringing home the game-winning run on a tap that squeaked past the infield.
The Bears have one more series before the conference tournament, as Jacksonville State rolls into town just a game back in the standings. Next week's home series is also alumni weekend, with games on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas Bears men's and women's track teams competed at the Memphis Tiger Invitational and the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last weekend.
Breaking the UCA record in the women's shot put, Jenny Peake placed seventh with a personal record throw of 13.27 meters (43-feet-6.50).
Jalal Taylor placed first in the men's long jump with a jump of 7.30m (23' 11.50").
Emmanuel Olie placed first in the men's 200m with a time of 21.58.
Ali Nachtigal placed first in the women's 3000m steeplechase with a time of 11:52.14.
