The University of Central Arkansas Bears shut out the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 5-0 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader to take the non-conference series at Bear Stadium.
SDSU won the nightcap 9-1 to salvage a game in the series.
UCA (3-7) got six scoreless innings from senior right hander Logan Gilbertson in the opener and used a four-run seventh inning to secure the victory in Game 1.
Gilbertson, from Cabot, struck out five and allowed just three hits.
Sophomore Jesse Barker of Benton, went the final three innings for his first save, allowing three hits and no runs.
The Bears made the most of six hits and four walks, with junior right fielder Kolby Johnson and junior second baseman Hunter Hicks both driving in two runs, and senior shortstop R.J. Pearson added the other RBI.
UCA went in front 1-0 in the second inning when Connor Flagg and A.J. Mendolia had consecutive base hits to lead off the inning, and advanced on Trey Harris' sacrifice bunt.
Hicks was hit by a pitch before Pearson drew the bases-loaded walk to give the Bears the only run they would need.
In the seventh, UCA sent eight batters to the plate and scored four runs on just three hits.
Hicks had a two-run single up the middle and Johnson added another through the left side to make it 5-0.
SDSU starter Cody Carlson took the loss, allowing three earned runs over six innings.
In the second game, the Jackrabbits (3-8) scored five runs in the first, and added another in the second, to put the game away early.
UCA got its only run in the fourth inning when senior first baseman Connor Emmet and Connor Flagg had consecutive base hits and Mendolia followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Jackrabbits finished with 12 hits, including a three-run home run by Nick Nelson in the eighth inning.
UCA will continue it's eight-game home stand Tuesday when it hosts the Little Rock Trojans at 4 p.m. as part of the "Governor's I-40 Showdown."
Softball
Another two games, another two wins as softball took home a clean slate of games this weekend. On Saturday, the Bears captured another pair against Belmont and Pine Bluff.
The pitching on Saturday was dominant, as Kayla Beaver and Jordan Johnson combined for 22 strikeouts in two games. On the basepaths, Jenna Wildeman set a Central Arkansas single-game record with five swipes against Pine Bluff.
Central Arkansas got off to a quick start against the Bruins in game one, scoring three runs in the second inning. Lexi McClellan was the driving force of the runs scored against Belmont, driving in three runs in the first game of the day, starting with a two-RBI shot to center field in the second. Wildeman drove in the third run for the Bears in the second frame, using the next at bat to score Tylar Vernon.
McClellan drove in the final run for the Bears in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a Vernon sacrifice bunt to drive in Kylie Griffin.
Belmont would get on the board in the fifth inning, but it was too little too late. Entering the fifth inning, the Bruins had only mustered two hits against Beaver, and would earn no more after the fifth.
The win moves Beaver to 6-1 on the season, winning six in a row in the circle.
The pitching was the dominant factor against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, keeping Pine Bluff from even getting runners on to present a threat. Johnson struck out eight of the first nine batters, keeping a bid for another perfect game through three innings. Finally, Pine Bluff's Alyssa Wesley chopped one through the middle, representing the only hit of the day for the visitors.
Offensively, the scoring really broke open in the third inning. Up 4-0 after two, the first two batters for the Bears recorded outs, seemingly setting up a three-up, three-down inning.
A breath of hope came in the next at bat as Kristen Whitehouse reached on an error. Back-to-back hits drove in runners, getting the scoring started with two runs driven in and getting the hitting back to the top of the order. From there, Wildeman and Harris would each single, before a three-run inside-the-park home run from Mary Kate Brown made it 10-0.
Wildeman would score one more time to complete the scoring, before Johnson would strike out the side in the fifth to end the game.
Hitting the road again Tuesday for the next one, the Bears head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to take on the Golden Hurricane of Tulsa. Game time at Collins Family Softball Complex is set for 5 p.m.
Tennis
Central Arkansas tennis could not muster enough, as it dropped a close one against the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
The Bears could not get the last laugh in a heated affair, as they were outscored 4-2 in singles play.
This trend of success in doubles and falling short in singles continued as UCA won their seventh straight doubles point but fell to 4-3 in that stretch.
Highlighting the doubles play is important, as the Bears dominated both matches that finished with a combined 12-5 score.
However, it began to derail a little bit when the singles section of the dual happened.
In singles play, UCA's top two dropped their matches in two sets, and then No. 4 and No. 6 followed. While it was a tough day for singles, one of the largest bright spots was sophomore Jaeun Lee. After being sidelined for a concussion, this was Lee's first match back, and she showed her importance to the team as she rallied to overcome a starting deficit in a three-set thriller.
Next on the schedule, the Bears hope to regroup as they head to Wichita, Kansas, to battle the Wichita State Shockers. That match will take place Saturday at a time yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.