Members of the Central Arkansas Bears baseball team, along with area youth players, salute the American flag during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner prior to the game with Arkansas State on Tuesday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

 Alex Hall/UCA Sports Information

The Arkansas State Red Wolves took advantage of 12 walks and put together two five-run innings to down the University of Central Arkansas Bears 10-7 on Tuesday night at Bear Stadium.

The Red Wolves (8-14) evened the season series at 1-1 after UCA won the first meeting 7-4 two weeks ago in Jonesboro.

