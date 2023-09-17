x

UCa's ShunDerrick Powell carries the ball for a touchdown during the Bears' loss to North Dakota State on Saturday at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

 Jhude Dizon/UCA Sports Information

FARGO, N.D. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears battled to the end but gave the No. 2 team in the nation too much in the way of penalties and turnovers Saturday in a 49-31 loss to the powerhouse North Dakota State Bison at the Fargodome.

UCA had two turnovers that both led to NDSU touchdowns, and endured nine penalties for 79 yards, including one that brought back a touchdown. The second touchdown of the game for the opportunistic Bison, with 6:51 left in the first quarter, came on a tipped pass that defensive tackle Eli Mosteart picked out of the air and returned 35 yards to the end zone.

