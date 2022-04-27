NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Looking for redemption against a 21-9 loss at Fayetteville, the Central Arkansas Bears fell short Tuesday against the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Instead of the humiliating defeat that occurred April 5 at Baum-Walker Stadium, the Bears battled the Razorbacks to extra innings in a game that was won on a wild pitch.
The first four innings of the game were relatively quiet in front of the 10,333 people in attendance.
Sophomore Will McEntire and the Razorbacks defense sat down the Bears in order to begin the game before Arkansas threatened in the bottom half of the inning.
UCA sophomore Oliver Laufman walked Razorbacks senior Robert Moore to lead off the game in an eight-pitch at-bat.
Moore moved to third on a pair of fielder’s choice ground balls, while graduate Michael Turner drew a walk and advanced to second.
Faced with runners in scoring position at second and third, Laufman induced an inning-ending fielder’s choice to senior Jalen Battles to end the threat.
Both Bears and Razorbacks had a base runner in the second inning, but neither reached home.
The third and fourth innings were innings pitchers dream of as all three batters that were sent to the plate in the top and bottom halves of those innings were sat down in order.
However, at the top of the fifth, UCA put up its first real scoring chance of the game with sophomore AJ Mendolia singling up the middle.
Two batters later, junior Noah Argenta singled to third to advance Mendolia. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
But, McEntire recovered and recorded the final two outs on a strikeout swinging before getting the final batter to ground out to end the threat.
The Razorbacks then plated the first run of the game when sophomore Dylan Leach singled to left center to drive home graduate Braydon Webb, who singled to left to lead off the inning.
Moore grounded into an inning-ending double play to prevent further damage.
UCA struck back in the top of the sixth when junior Kolby Johnson laced a double to left.
He was brought home on a Hunter Hicks ground out to short.
Thus, the two teams played at a stalemate into the 10th.
Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the seventh with the first two batters reaching on an error and a single to center. However, the Bears recorded three straight outs to end the threat.
UCA then had a chance at another run after a fielder’s choice allowed Johnson to reach first and then senior Connor Emmet was hit by a pitch.
Instead of scoring, Hicks ended the inning by popping out to second, leaving two batters on base.
The Razorbacks led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, but that didn’t deal further damage to the Bears as both teams were quiet until the 10th inning.
UCA led off the inning with a walk before threatening to score with a runner at third with one out recorded.
However, sophomore Heston Tole recorded the final two outs of the inning to give Arkansas a chance to walk it off.
Walk it off it did with Moore singling to right before Greenbrier’s Cayden Wallace singled to right.
Turner then grounded into a fielder's choice which sent Moore to third before senior Buddy Slavens walked on a wild pitch, which brought Moore home for the walk-off win.
UCA junior Andrew Shoultz is tagged with the loss, while Tole picked up the win in his lone inning of relief.
The Bears will now try to win their seventh straight ASUN Conference series when they visit Lipscomb for a three-game series, starting Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
