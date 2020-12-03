Originally scheduled to start their season Nov. 25, the Central Arkansas Bears officially begin the 2020-21 season on the road against the Memphis Tigers.
The Bears, who tout six newcomers, including freshman guards Suazell Farmer, Kragen Bradley, Trey South, Brendan Simmons, freshman center Churchill Bounds and graduate forward Samson George, lost 7-foot post presence Hayden Koval to the transfer portal in the offseason.
Now, lone senior guards Rylan Bergersen and DeAndre Jones hope to lead the young Bears to the Southland Conference Tournament under coach Anthony Boone, who’s interim coaching tag was lifted after last season concluded.
Bergersen earned Southland First-Team honors, while Jones landed on the second team.
SLC coaches and athletic directors tabbed UCA for a seventh-place finish in the preseason polls.
UCA was scheduled to play in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi, but the invitational was canceled due to COVID.
Then were scheduled to play Missouri State University on Dec. 1, but that too was canceled because of COVID.
The Bears’ game against Ole Miss has been rescheduled for Dec. 14 in Oxford.
UCA will get a chance to play in an arena that dually hosts the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis Tigers.
Coaching the Tigers is Memphis alum and former NBA point guard Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.
Hardaway is in his third season coaching the program after being hired in March 2018.
During his tenure thus far, the Tigers have gone 45-26 with a National Invitational Tournament appearance and a likely 2019-20 NCAA Tournament appearance had The Big Dance not gotten canceled due to COVID.
Last season, the Tigers entered with high expectations with freshman center James Wiseman and freshman forward Precious Achiuwa.
However, Wiseman played just four games before being suspended by the NCAA for Hardaway getting involved in Wiseman’s move to Memphis in 2017.
Wise and Achiuwa are now in the NBA after the mid-November draft as Wiseman landed with the Golden State Warriors as the second overall pick and Achiuwa was selected 20th overall by the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.
This season, Memphis was voted the American Athletic Conference’s No. 2 team behind Houston, earning two first-place votes.
The conference tabbed freshman center Moussa Cisse as the preseason conference rookie of the year, while redshirt sophomore guard Landers Nolley II was tabbed for a second-team selection.
The Tigers have played this season and are 2-2 prior to Friday’s contest.
Memphis took one of three games in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the lone win being a 73-56 victory over Saint Mary’s.
Western Kentucky and Virginia Commonwealth subsequently beat the Tigers.
Then, in its first home game, Memphis beat Arkansas State 83-54 on Dec. 2.
Through the short four-game period, Nolley II leads the Tigers with 16.0 points per game, followed by sophomore guard Boogie Ellis’ 12.3 average.
The Bears and Tigers will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday in the FedEx Forum.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as The Bear 91.3.
