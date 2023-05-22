The University of Central Arkansas Bears celebrated Senior Day with a 2-1 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday at Bear Stadium.
The Bears got a two-run home run from junior center fielder Drew Sturgeon in the fifth inning to break a 0-0 tie and hand freshman starter Coleman MacRae a 2-0 lead. He went five innings for his third win of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high five.
Junior Mason Griffin finished it off, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four over the final four innings.
The Bears won the final two games of the weekend to take the series over the Colonels. UCA finished with eight hits, including a 3-for-4 day for Sturgeon in the leadoff spot and a 3-for-3 day for third baseman Mason King in the second spot. Sturgeon hit his seventh home run over the season over the right-field wall.
EKU (28-28, 15-15) used six pitchers on the day, with Luke Reed (2-4) taking the loss.
UCA had 13 student-athletes go through Senior Day ceremonies, including right fielder Kolby Johnson, outfielder Trey Harris, first baseman Jack McLaughlin, infielder Jack Angus, catcher Noah Argenta, pitcher Brady Walker, pitcher Spencer Nelson, pitcher Dillan Janak, pitcher Cade Fenton, outfieldier Dylan Cyr, pitcher Taylor Derouin, pitcher Oliver Laufman and designated hitter Evan Hafley.
