The UCA Bears seniors were honored prior to their 2-1 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Bear Stadium.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears celebrated Senior Day with a 2-1 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday at Bear Stadium.

The Bears got a two-run home run from junior center fielder Drew Sturgeon in the fifth inning to break a 0-0 tie and hand freshman starter Coleman MacRae a 2-0 lead. He went five innings for his third win of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high five.

