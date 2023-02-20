he University of Central Arkansas Bears combined pitching and extra-base hits Sunday to roll past Southeast Missouri 13-4 in non-conference action at Bear Stadium.
The win gave the Bears (2-1) the season-opening series victory as well.
UCA had eight extra-base hits, including home runs from graduate transfer Evan Hafley and junior Drew Sturgeon, a pair of triples from senior Kolby Johnson and freshman Kade Seldomdridge and doubles from Sturgeon, Johnson, Dylan Cyr and Tanner Leonard. UCA held SEMO to just two hits on the day.
On the mound, senior right hander Noah Argenta, UCA’s starting catcher last season and the first two games of the SEMO series, debuted with six innings of one-hit baseball. He tsruck out three, walked three and allowed two runs after he exited. It was his first pitching performance since high school.
The Bears staked Argenta to a 1-0 lead in the third on Sturgeon’s second home run of the weekend. They added two more runs in the fourth with a sacrifice fly by Hayden Seldomridge and an RBI groundout by Leonard. UCA made it a 6-0 lead with three runs in the fifth, al coming with two outs.
Johnson doubled to right center and Cyr followed with one to left center. A.J. Mendolia’s RBI single scored the second run and Seldomridge’s triple down the right-field line brought home Mendolia.
A four-run sixth was highlighted by Hafley’s solo home run, along with RBIs from Sturgeon and a double steal of second and home by Bowman and Sturgeon. The Bears put up three more for good measure in the eighth. Johnson had a two-run triple and Mendolia added a safety squeeze bunt that scored Johnson.
UCA used three pitchers, with junior transfer Mason Griffon putting up two scoreless innings to finish it. The Redhawks, who had just 2 hits, used six pitchers, with starter Haden Dow taking the loss.
UCA travels to Nashville, Tenn., today to take on Top 25 Vanderbilt. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
