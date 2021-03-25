Through 16 games, it’s been somewhat of a mixed bag for the Central Arkansas Bears baseball team.
The Bears sit at 7-9 overall and 4-4 in their last season in the Southland Conference fresh off a 5-2 competitive loss to No. 4 Ole Miss on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi.
UCA’s first series against Western Illinois, but then dropped two of three to Missouri State before falling in the first round of the Rock N Roar rivalry with Little Rock.
The Bears beat Tarleton State in back-to-back games before losing once again to Missouri State.
UCA started conference play at Bear Stadium against Abilene Christian and dropped the first two games of the series, before splitting the series by winning the final two games.
The Bears followed that with another four-game series split against Lamar, which precluded the mid-week game against Ole Miss.
Against Ole Miss, UCA compiled five hits and two runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels overpowered the Bears with five runs and eight hits, backed by three home runs.
UCA did jump on Ole Miss first by scoring a run off a throwing error in the first, but a two-run home run in the bottom half of the first paved the way for the Rebels to take the game over.
Now, the Bears turn their attention to the University of the Incarnate Word for another four-game road set.
In the preseason SLC poll, UIW received enough votes to place in a seventh-place tie with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while UCA earned a first-place vote and received enough votes for fourth in the preseason poll.
The Cardinals come into the weekend series with an 8-6 record, while playing to a 5-3 SLC conference record.
UIW earned a season-opening series sweep over Texas Southern before falling to Texas A&M in College Station.
That game was followed a week later in a loss at the University of Houston before starting conference play with a four-game series split at Northwestern State.
The Cardinals then took three out of four from Southeastern Louisiana at home last weekend before falling 10-1 to No. Texas on Tuesday.
Sophomore Grant Smith leads UIW offensively with a .320 average, while reaching base at a .433 clip and.
Preseason All-SLC First-Team selection senior Ryan Flores leads the Cardinals in RBI with 15, while graduate Jordan McFarland leads the team with three home runs.
On the mound, sophomore Isaiah Zavala has started just twice for UIW, throwing two complete games, while giving up just two earned runs in 18.1 innings, which is good for a 0.98 ERA.
Batters are hitting .177 against him across four appearances.
Meanwhile senior Coby Potvin leads the Bears offensively, hitting .381, while getting on base at a .527 clip and slugging .405.
He shares the team-lead in RBI with junior Benny Ayala with 11, while three Bears share the team-lead in home runs with one.
The four-game set in San Antonio, Texas, begins Friday with a 6:30 p.m. start, followed by a Saturday doubleheader which begins at 2 p.m. and rounds out the weekend with a 1 p.m. Sunday series finale.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
