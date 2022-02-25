Having already locked away a home ASUN Tournament game and the ASUN West Division’s third seed, the Central Arkansas Bears face a Lipscomb team that is fighting for a home game.
Lipscomb (12-18, 5-10 ASUN) leads Eastern Kentucky (12-17, 4-11 ASUN) by a game in the standings with both teams looking for a home ASUN playoff game.
With the Bisons coming off a 76-73 road loss against Bellarmine, Lipscomb comes in hungry for that home game, while the Bears (10-18, 7-8 ASUN) are playing for an even ASUN record.
UCA and the Bisons have met previously on Jan. 9 at the Farris Center with the Bears beating Lipscomb, 93-88.
That game was a tight one with the lead changing 11 times. With the game tied at 88 with about 50 seconds left in the game, the Bears put the nail in coffin with five unanswered on a 3-pointer by freshman Ibbe Klintman and graduate Jared Chatham getting the dagger with a dunk with about 13 seconds left.
Lipscomb had a pair of chances at the end of the game, but fell short.
Six Bears reached double figures in the game, led by freshman Camren Hunter and junior Eddy Kayouloud’s 18, followed by junior Darious Hall’s 16 points and team-high 10 rebounds, Chatham’s 11, Klintman’s and sophomore Jaxson Baker’s 10.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb junior Ahsan Asadullah led all scores with 32 points and rebounders with 11.
He was followed by sophomore KJ Johnson’s 13, freshman Will Pruitt and graduate Parker Hazen’s 11 and junior Greg Jones’ 10.
That was the first of four straight losses by the Bisons until a win Jan. 22 at home over Kennesaw State.
Most recently, Lipscomb lost to the ASUN West Division’s second seed Bellarmine on the road Wednesday.
The Bisons committed 14 turnovers to the Knights’ six on the way to the three-point loss.
Pruitt led Lipscomb with 18 points, followed by Jones’ 13 and freshman Trae Benham’s 10.
Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off a big win at North Alabama, which secured the West’s third seed as well as a home game in the ASUN Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.
Already without Hall, who missed his third straight game with an injury, and Klintman, the Bears soon lost sophomore Collin Cooper after he sprained his ankle in the first couple minutes of Wednesday’s game.
Thus, Hunter and Kayouloud shouldered the scoring load, each contributing 20-plus outings with Hunter leading the way with 24 points, while Kayouloud finished with 21.
Sophomore Masai Olowokere got the start and played nearly all 40 minutes and finished with a 13-point, seven rebound outing, while Chatham finished with 12.
Hunter also grabbed 12 rebounds while Kayouloud finished with nine.
North Alabama’s Daniel Ortiz finished with 31 points, while Will Soucie added 12 and C.J. Brim scored 11 in the loss.
For the game, UCA shot 48.4 percent for the game on the way to the win, but struggled from behind the 3-point line, hitting just 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Now both Lipscomb and UCA focus on each other in the regular season finale as the Bears travel Saturday to Nashville, Tennessee.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday with the game being broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
