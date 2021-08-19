The Central Arkansas Bears broke fall camp Thursday on the new iteration of “The Stripes.”
The team did hold out some starters with two weeks to go until the first game Sept. 4 at Arkansas State, but enough happened where head coach Nathan Brown could get a good assessment.
On Aug. 10, just four days into fall camp, Brown said there were a lot of position battles taking place.
After practice 11, some position battles haven’t shaken out, but will soon be resolved.
“We know more about guys at this point,” he said. “This was practice 11 and we’re breaking camp today, but we still are going to work good on good all weekend before we start preparing for Arkansas State. Position battles will still continue on through the weekend. We’re still trying to figure out the backup quarterback situation. They had even reps tonight. Giving them the opportunity to see all pieces of the defense.”
Other position battles are taking place at linebacker and corner, Brown said.
“It’s going to be fun to watch,” he said. “I think we have as much depth as we’ve ever had. I think that’s what is so exciting for us as coaches. You can put any numerous numbers out there and I think they’ll make plays.
“You saw Kamryn Cuevas, who is our backup nickel right now, make the pick-6 on the first play of the game. That’s just so encouraging to see. Guys have to continue buying into their role. They have to figure out what it’s going to be and they’re going to have to run with it. We still have work to do in finding exactly who we want out there.”
The defense had a leg up early on in the scrimmage as redshirt freshman quarterback Darius Bowers, who is among those competing for a backup quarterback role behind seasoned veteran Breylin Smith, was intercepted twice on the first two drives.
Cuevas picked off Bowers on the first play from scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown, while junior linebacker TJ Campbell tipped a Bowers pass at the line of scrimmage and then caught it on the way down.
However, the offense eventually caught up to the defense, scoring periodically throughout the remainder of the scrimmage.
“You expect that,” Brown said of the defense’s hot start. “Defense has had a great camp. We have a ton of depth over there, a ton of experience, guys that I think have a chance to develop into one of the special defenses we’ve had here over the years. That’s exciting to see. The offense caught up. When you’re out here, you try to be limited a little bit. You try to not show a lot on defense or offense, see who is going to block, tackle and make plays. We had some guys do that on both sides of the ball.”
For players that have shown out thus far through camp, Brown pointed to sophomore defensive back Cameron Godfrey and junior defensive back DeAndre Lamont as standouts, despite not playing in last night’s scrimmage.
Brown also pointed at Campbell’s interception as a bright spot.
He also pointed out a few others, including some freshmen.
“Trenton Dunn, to me, is what we’re looking for at linebacker,” Brown said. “He’s really immersed himself in that position. He came here as a safety, and we moved him to safety. He’s had a really good camp.
“Our defensive line really stuck out. We have a couple freshmen that’s really immersed themselves in a role. Jake Golday, he’s a defensive end for us. That’s really exciting.
“On the offensive line, Jaden Salley, a transfer from Arkansas-Monticello. He’s shown some good things. Justin Lairy and BK Collier at tackle are doing some good things as well.
“Then, you look at our running back position. Our two freshmen we have right now, Darius Hale and Kylin James. That’s two as good of prospects as we’ve had at the running back position to go along with Cameron Myers. We have a bright future with those guys.”
Though there have been bright spots, Brown said there are still things to work on before the season gets going.
“We have to protect the ball on offense,” he said. “We turned the ball over twice tonight. You can’t win games like that. I don’t care who you are or who you’re playing. That’s got to improve. I think continuing to build our identity on offense. What are we going to be? Are we going to be a one or two tight end team, or maybe a four wide receiver team? I think we can do all of them, but we have to figure that out. I just don’t know what we’re best at right now. I know coach [Ken] Collums and his staff are doing a great job getting that meshed up and ready to go.
“Defensively, we have a few pressures we have to get in. We’re going to keep building on scheme because we’re a veteran group on that side and those guys are ready for that.”
The Bears begin their first season without Southland Conference affiliation in quite some time, starting Sept. 4 at Arkansas State.
