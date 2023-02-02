The University of Central Arkansas added 26 new football Bears on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The breakdown of new student-athletes is as follows: seven defensive backs; four wide receivers; four offensive linemen; three linebackers; three running backs; two defensive linemen; one quarterback; one tight end and one placekicker.
The new student-athletes are from Arkansas (11), Mississippi (7), Texas (6), Florida (1) and Alabama (1).
Mid-Year Enrollees
Andrew Hayes
Cornerback, 6'1, 185
Ouachita Baptist University (Bryant, AR)
•2022 Stats: 53 Tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 9 PBU
•2021 Stats: 46 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PBU
•2021 & 2022 All GAC 1st Team
Jacobrien Eichelberger
Defensive Back, 6'1, 180
Mississippi Delta Community College (White Hall, AR)
•2022 Stats: 44 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, 8 PBU
•2022 Mississippi Prep JUCO Watch List
•2022 MACCC Selection
Stephen Edwards
Defensive Back, 6'0, 175
Northeast Community College (Sardis, MS)
•2022 Stats: 28 Tackles, 2 INT, 10 PBU
Dude Person
Defensive Back, 5'10, 185
Northwest Community College (Oxford, MS)
•2022 Stats: 88 Tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 Sacks, 1 INT, 9 PBU
•MACCC All-State Selection
•MACCC Defensive Player of the Year Nominee
Michael Onwurzurike
Linebacker, 6'0, 220
East Central University (Allen, TX)
•2022 Stats: 47 Tackles, 9 TFL, 5 Sacks
•2021 Stats: 54 Tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4 Sacks
•2021 & 2022 All GAC 1st Team
ShunDerrick Powell
Running Back, 5'8, 180
University of North Alabama (Hoxie, AR)
•2022 Rushing Stats: 221 attempts, 1,578 yards, 18 TD
•2022 Receiving Stats: 24 catches, 242 yards
•3 Star 247 Transfer
•2022 ASUN Offensive Player of the Year
•2022 ASUN All Conference 1st Team
•2022 Consensus All-American
Jake Gaster
Kicker, 5'11, 170
Trinity Valley Community College (Frisco, TX)
•2022 Stats: 16 of 21 Field Goals
•2022 1st Team Junir College All-American
•2022 1st Team Junior College All American
•2022 SWJCEC All Conference 1st Team
•Blue-Grey All-American Selection
Kiyon Williams
Defensive Tackle, 6'1, 275
Northwest Community College (Oxford, MS)
•2022 Stats: 25 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 4.5 TFL
Reggie Shepherd
Defensive End, 6'3, 245
Hinds Community College (Sebastopol, MS)
• 2022 Stats: 35 Tackles, 7 Sacks, 10 TFL
• MACCC Player of the Week 3
•2022 MACCC Selection
•2022 Power 88 Defensive Player Selection
JUCO Transfer Signee
Daithan Davis
Wide Receiver, 6'5, 210
Georgia Military College (Bartow, FL)
•2022 Stats: 17 catches, 392 yards, 4 TD
•MaxPreps North Florida Selection
•2021 All-County Selection
•Military Monitor Scholarship Recipient
Mid-Year High School Enrollees
Braden Jones
Linebacker, 5'11, 190
Bentonville West High School (Bentonville, AR)
•2022 Defensive Stats: 104 Tackles, 16 TFL, 2 FF
•2022 Offensive Stats: 31 carries, 155 yards, 7 TD
Torik Aigbedion
Defensive Back, 5'11, 175
Katy High School (Katy, TX)
• 49 Tackles, 3 INT, 14 PBU
• 247 3-Star Prospect
•Rivals 3-Star Prospect
•2022 6A Region III District 19 1st-Team Selection
•2022 Houston Chronicle Dandy100 Watchlist
High School Signees
Miguel Graham
Defensive Back, 6'0, 175
Bryant High School (Bryant, AR)
• 2022 Stats: 65 Tackles, 6 INT, 25 PBU, 2 FF
• 2021 & 2022 7A Central All-Conference Selection
• 2021 & 2022 AAA 7A All State
• 2022 All Metro Team Selection
Malachi Graham
Defensive Back, 5'10, 190
Bryant High School (Bryant, AR)
• 2022 Stats: 150 Tackles, 11 INT
• 2021 & 2022 7A Central All-Conference Selection
• 2022 AAA 7A All-State Selection
• Three-time 7A State Champion
• AAA All Star Selection
JaBraxton Boone
Wide Receiver, 6'2, 180
Ridgeland High School (Ridgeland, MS)
• 2022 Receiving Stats: 73 catches, 1,396 yards, 18 TD
• 2022 Rushing Stats: 684 yards, 6 TD
• 3 Star Prospect by 247
• 3 Star Prospect by Rivals
Doug Nelson
Wide Receiver, 6'3, 200
Hazelhurst High School (Hazelhurst, MS)
• 2022 Receiving Stats: 97 catches, 1,754 yards, 25 TD
• 2022 Defensive Stats: 79 Tackles, 6 INT, 2 FF, 2 TD
• 247 Listed Prospect
• 2 Star Prospect by ESPN
• 1st Team All Region 6-3A
• 2022 Region 6-3A Player of the Year
• 1st Team 3A All State
Malachi Henry
Wide Receiver, 6'1, 185
Van Buren High School (Van Buren, AR)
• Career Receiving Stats: 166 catches, 2,854 yards, 35 TD
• 247 Listed Prospect
• ESPN 2 Star Prospect
• 22nd Rated overall Prospect in Arkansas by Hootens
• 2021 & 2022 AAA 6A All State
•2021 & 2022 6A West All Conference Selection
•2022 6A West Player of the Year
•Fearless Friday All State Selection
•AAA All Star Selection
Caleb Shirron
Offensive Line, 6'5, 300
Cabot High School (Cabot, AR)
• 2022 AAA 7A All-State
• 2021 & 2022 7A Central All-Conference Selection
• 2022 All-Metro Offensive Lineman Selection
• AAA All-Star Selection
CJ Rayborn
Offensive Line, 6'4, 290
Southaven High School (Southaven, MS)
• 2021 & 2022 1st Team All -Region 1-6A
• 2022 Line of the Year Region 1-6A
Joey Dickson
Offensive Line, 6'3, 300
McKinney Boyd High School (McKinney, TX)
• 2022 1st-Team 6A Region 1 District 5 selection
• On3 recruiting prospect 2022
• 2022 Team captain
• 2022 Town News All-Area Team selection
• 2022 6A Academic All-State Selection
Braden Stafford
Offensive Line, 6'3, 295
Hatton High School (Town Creek, AL)
• 2021 & 2022 1st-Team 2A Region 8 Selection
• 2022 2A Region 8 Lineman of the Year
• 2022 ASWA 2A All State
• Hatton area All-Star
• NCSA profile recruit Offensive Lineman
Ben Haulmark
Tight End, 6'3, 245
Russellville High School (Russellville, AR)
• 2022 Receiving Stats: 25 catches, 351 yards, 4 TD
• 2022 Rushing Stats: 272 yards, 6 TD
• 2021 & 2022 AAA 6A All-State
• 2021 & 2022 6A West All Conference Selection
Tre Guerra
Quarterback, 6'2, 185
Keller High School (Keller, TX)
• Career Passing Stats: 5,277 yards, 43 TD
• Career Rushing Stats: 680 yards, 5 TD
• 247 Listed Prospect
• Rivals Listed Prospect
• 2021 & 2022 6A Region 1 District 4 1st Team All District
• 2022 Honorable Mention 6A All-State
Landen Chambers
Running Back, 5'11, 210
Fossil Ridge High School (Keller, TX)
• Career Rushing Stats: 3,642 yards, 41 TD
• Career Receiving Stats: 437 yards, 4 TD
• 3-Star Prospect by 247
• 3-Star Prospect by Rivals
Tyrique Newman
Running Back, 5'11, 220
McGehee High School (McGehee, AR)
• Career Rushing Stats: 3,423 yards, 31 TD
• Rivals Listed Prospect
• 2022 AAA 4A All State
• 2021 & 2022 4A Region 8 All-Conference Selection
Ashtyn Williams
Linebacker, 6'0, 210
Robinson High School (Little Rock, AR)
• Career Defense Stats: 460 Tackles, 36 TFL, 12 Sacks
• 247 Listed Prospect
• Rivals Listed Prospect
• 2021 & 2022 5A All State
• 2021 & 2022 5A Central All Conference Selection
• State Farm 5A Arkansas Defensive Player of the Year
• 2022 All Metro Linebacker Selection
