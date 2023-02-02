x

Bryant's Malachi Graham defends a pass against Conway's Rome Fields during action in November. Graham signed to play at the University of Central Arkansas during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The University of Central Arkansas added 26 new football Bears on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The breakdown of new student-athletes is as follows: seven defensive backs; four wide receivers; four offensive linemen; three linebackers; three running backs; two defensive linemen; one quarterback; one tight end and one placekicker. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.