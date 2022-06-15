University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Cleveland added another honor Wednesday, being named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I South All-Region first team.
Cleveland, from East End, was one of four starting pitchers named to the first team.
All ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors.
The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America Teams will be announced Friday prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA Div. I College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Cleveland, who was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Year and was the Southland Conference Relief Pitcher of the Year a year ago, led the ASUN in strikeouts with 101 in the Bears' first year in the league.
He also tied for the lead with seven victories (7-2 record) and was third in ERA with a 2.93.
Cleveland, who started 14 games as UCA's Friday starter, had four complete games and struck out at least five batters 11 times, including 12 against Jacksonville State and 10 twice, against Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine.
His 192 career strikeouts places him in the Top 5 in UCA history in just two seasons.
