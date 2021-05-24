The University of Central Arkansas Bears did their part Saturday by beating the McNeese Cowboys 5-4 in the regular-season finale and Senior Day at Bear Stadium.
They needed some help from the UIW Cardinals against Lamar to earn their 11th straight berth in next week's Southland Conference Tournament. They did not get that as Lamar won and earned the final spot in the eight-team field.
The Bears (23-28, 18-22 SLC) had to settle for a season-ending victory as they capped the careers of eight seniors in front of a crowd of more than 400.
The Bears, who split the series with the Cowboys, got a big-time performance on the mound from junior right hander Logan Gilbertson, who went a career-high eight innings, a career-high 138 pitches and left with a 5-4 lead with two on and no outs in the ninth.
Senior Brad Verel came on and got a line drive to left fielder Kolby Johnson, a ground out to shortstop R.J. Pearson and ended the game with a strikeout to earn his first save.
The Bears put together 10 hits against six different McNeese pitchers, with senior Coby Potvin closing out his career with a 4 for 4 outing.
Leadoff batter Connor Emmet finished 3 for 4 and scored four of UCA's five runs.
Junior third baseman A.J. Mendolia was 1 for 1 with a pair of RBI and four walks.
The Bears went ahead for good in the bottom of the first inning when Mendolia singled up the middle off McNeese starter Ty Abraham to score Emmet, who led off the inning with a base hit. UCA made it a 2-0 lead in the third when Emmet and Potvin had consecutive base hits and Mendolia walked to load the bases.
Kolby Johnson beat out a two-out infield single to score Emmet.
The Bears got another single run in the fifth when Emmet led off with a double, Potvin followed with a bunt single and Emmet scored on a wild pitch.
After the Cowboys put a run in the top of the sixth, UCA added two more in the bottom of the inning with consecutive bases-loaded walks to Mendolia and Rylan Meek, making it a 5-1 margin.
The Cowboys, who were already in the tournament field, chipped away with a pair of runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth before Verel closed it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.