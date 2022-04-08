The University of Central Arkansas Bears will close their spring practice with the annual Purple-Gray Game, set for noon Saturday on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
The public is invited, with no admission charge.
"I think the big goal Saturday is to play solid situational football,” said UCA head coach Nathan Brown, who is heading into his fifth season as the head coach of his alma mater. "I feel like we have a very talented group after going through spring ball. We have to continue to grow in our football IQ in certain situations.
"We need to see what new faces are going to make plays when the lights are on. We have 20 new faces going through spring ball and this will be their first time in front of a large crowd. I am excited to see them perform.”
The UCA offense will have a decidedly new look with the loss of four-year starting quarterback Breylin Smith, along with receivers Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham, tight ends Jack Short and Sam Camargo and long-time center Toby Sanderson.
"I think we are more athletic at quarterback than we have been in recent years,” said Brown, a former record-setting quarterback for the Bears. "We have a good battle going on to replace Breylin Smith. I love what I have seen out of that room to this point. I also think we will continue to add more and more window dressing and eye candy to the defenses' eyes. We have to be creative and strategic to help our guys be successful.”
Brown said there were numerous position battles throughout the spring, between new players and returnees.
"There really aren't many spots that are locked in to this point,” he said. "I love the battle we have going at wide receiver right now. We also need to figure out the right combination on the offensive line as well. I love the way we have been playing upfront with those guys but we need to nail down certain spots for the talent we have.
"On defense, I love the battle at linebacker. We have some talented players in that room and it will be fun to watch them compete Saturday. The spot we always have an eye on is corner. I think that is a position that we will play several guys but I want to see who will make plays when the time comes.
"It will be fun to evaluate and watch moving forward.”
