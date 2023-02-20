LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears came up a last-second shot short of knocking off the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN Conference action on Sunday afternoon, falling 68-67 at Freedom Hall.

The Bears had possession with 3.2 seconds remaining, trailing by one, but Elias Cato's shot attempt from the top of the key rimmed out and the Knights held on for the victory. The Knights scored to re-take the lead with just five seconds remaining. UCA advanced the ball past half court to set up its final shot.

