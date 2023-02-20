LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears came up a last-second shot short of knocking off the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN Conference action on Sunday afternoon, falling 68-67 at Freedom Hall.
The Bears had possession with 3.2 seconds remaining, trailing by one, but Elias Cato's shot attempt from the top of the key rimmed out and the Knights held on for the victory. The Knights scored to re-take the lead with just five seconds remaining. UCA advanced the ball past half court to set up its final shot.
"There are a lot of things you can point at throughout that game that might win you a one-point game," said acting head coach Brock Widders. "Overall, I'm really happy at how our guys responded. I thought it was one of our more all-around games.
"Obviously we don't want to turn it over that much at the end. Would like to come up with that rebound at the end and maybe finish it out. We would like all those things. But at the end of the day, I saw some guys in that locker room that cared and are really hurt that they weren't able to pull this one out. And I hurt with them."
UCA (9-20, 4-12) led by as much as nine points in the first half when they made 7 of 15 from three-point range and shot 46.2 percent overall. But they could not sustain that perimeter shooting in the second half as they made just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc.
UCA dominated the rebounding, with senior Eddy Kayouloud pulling down 13, pushing over 800 for his career and into fourth place on the all-time list at UCA with 809 for his career. The Bears outrebounded the Knights 40-25, including 11 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points.
The Bears overcame a seven-point defiicit early in the second half to make it a game at the end. Sophomore guard Camren Hunter finished with a game-high 19 points, adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Junior Collin Cooper hit four three-pointers and had 14 points, while junior Masai Olowokere had 12 points and 6 rebounds.
Kayouloud, UCA's only senior, had nine points, a season-high 13 rebounds and 5 assists.
"I thought Eddy was great tonight," said Widders. "Really good all-around game for Eddy. Trying to go to him there at the end, wish we could have gotten it to him and gave him a chance."
UCA finishes out the season with a pair of home games at the Farris Center. The Bears host Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, then host Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday against co-league leader Kennesaw State.
