RUSTON, La. – Battling back and forth with Louisiana Tech, the Central Arkansas softball team couldn't complete the comeback, despite putting the go-ahead run at the plate in the seventh. Dropping to 11-3 on the season, the Bears were one swing away from winning at the end, falling 5-3 in Ruston.
Each side put a runner in scoring position in the first, as Jenna Wildeman led off with a single, sneaking to second on a fielding error by the left fielder. Likewise, the Lady Techsters' leadoff got aboard and moved to second, but both defenses tightened up and found a way out of the threat.
But the stalemate was short-lived, as Louisiana Tech found a solo home run on its first at bat of the second. With the score, it marked the first of five-straight innings that the Lady Techsters would score a run, chipping into base hits and working runners around.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, the Bears found a burst of success at the plate. Madi Young led off with a walk, continuing to be a tough strikeout for any pitcher. Mary Kate Brown moved Young over to second with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt, putting the transfer shortstop in scoring position. A couple batters later, Morgan Nelson stared down a two-out at bat and connected on a bomb, sending her second home run of the season over the left center fence. The two-RBI shot evened the score, and it felt as though momentum was shifting toward the visiting Bears.
Louisiana Tech answered in the home half of the frame, however, working a runner to second before driving her in with a single through the left side. The Techsters would add runs four and five in the fifth and sixth, leaving the Bears in dire straits heading to the seventh.
McKayla Betts opened the frame forcing a rushed throw to the first baseman, who dropped the ball and allowed Betts to make it safely. Back at the top of the order, Wildeman and Kylie Griffin moved Betts to third, with a groundout and a single to give the offense a chance. With a little pressure now having runners at the corners, the Techster pitcher sailed a pitch, and Betts took advantage and sprinted home to put a run on the board. Young followed that up by walking on a full count, putting the tying run on base. Fighting to the final out, Jaylee Engelkes smacked a clean look deep to right center, but it didn't quite have the juice to get all the way out.
Central Arkansas now looks ahead to the weekend, hosting the Adam Brown Shamrock Memorial Classic at Farris Field. There, the Bears will play four games, facing South Dakota twice, Omaha and Big 12 opponent Iowa. The first game for the Bears is against South Dakota, and takes place on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
