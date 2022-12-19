NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears put together a solid second half Saturday but had too big a deficit to overcome in an 87-66 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Bears (5-6) trailed 52-30 at halftime after the Sooners (8-3) shot lights out on their home court. But UCA outscored Oklahoma 36-35 in the second half, made seven three-pointers and got to within 13 points at one point before running out of steam.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.