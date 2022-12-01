CHICAGO — Thirteen three-pointers was not enough for the University of Central Arkansas Bears to overcome a cold start Wednesday night in an 85-70 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at a raucous Gentile Arena.

The Bears (4-4) opened the game making just two of their first 10 shots and fell behind by as much as 11 points before closing the half on a 15-6 run to get within 35-31 at the break. For the half, UCA ended up shooting a respectable 40 percent overall and made five three-pointers.

