Central Arkansas’ Madi Young stands on first base during the Bears’ game at LSU on Sunday.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

BATON ROUGE, La. — Facing the No. 18 LSU Tigers again in the final game of the LSU Tiger Classic, the Bears fell to the SEC squad, dropping a 3-1 final score.

After struggling to score a run in the last time out against LSU, Central Arkansas (7-2) was the team to score first in the rematch, but once again, the Tiger pitching proved to be tough to figure out.

