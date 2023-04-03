JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jordan Johnson threw a one-hit shutout to sweep the Jacksonville Dolphins on Sunday, icing a 1-0 win with two strikeouts in the seventh to improve the Central Arkansas softball team to 24-8 on the year, with an 8-1 ASUN record.
Both offenses struggled to get anything going early on. Central Arkansas put a pair of runners on in the first, with a Madi Young single and a walk from Mary Kate Brown, but the lineup couldn't finish the job and bring them home.
Through the fifth inning, neither side was able to pose much of a threat, with the Bears only reaching first base until the stretch. Morgan Curley opened the fifth with a walk, and Jenna Wildeman replaced her on first base on a fielder's choice. Jacksonville committed a critical error on the next at bat, as Tremere Harris put a single straight up the middle, getting it by the infield and sending it to center, where the center fielder misplayed the grounder, letting it by her. Wildeman was waved home, and the speedster left the Dolphins zero chance to catch her, plating the only run of the game.
Johnson held a perfect game until the bottom of the fifth, a two-out single that dropped in shallow left field. But the senior pitcher stayed locked in, striking out the next batter to keep the Dolphins hopeless. The Bears took two more walks through the final out, but those would represent the only other baserunners for either side, as Johnson struck out four of the final six to put Central Arkansas in the win column.
Johnson struck out eight in the shutout win, her 11th win of the season and her fourth shutout in 2023. Central Arkansas now has nine shutout wins this year, and has won all three series to start conference play. The one-hitter is the fewest hits allowed this season by a Bear pitcher, and is the fewest since Johnson tossed a no-no against Jacksonville State in May of last season.
The Bears are back in action on Tuesday, heading up to Missouri State for a third battle with the Bears from Springfield. First pitch is currently scheduled for 4 p.m.
