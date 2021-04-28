The Central Arkansas softball team hosted the Memphis Tigers for an early-week matchup at Farris Field on Tuesday.
The Bears and Tigers gave the fans extra softball as the game needed nine innings to determine a winner.
UCA improved to 28-17 on the season with the thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory, while Memphis fell to 7-34.
The Bears clawed their way back from a 3-0 deficit and forced the game to extra innings.
In the bottom of the ninth, Reagan Sperling led off the inning with a double to left center. Jenna Wildeman dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move Sperling to third.
Mary Kate Brown drove a ball to center field deep enough to score Sperling from third and gave the Bears the walk-off victory.
After Jordan Johnson struck out the first two batters of the game, Alyssa Dean launched a solo shot over the left field wall to give Memphis the early 1-0 lead.
The Tigers added a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single to left field by Gracie Morton and extended the Memphis lead to 2-0.
Memphis scored another run in the top of the fourth on a Delaney Smith single.
Kaylyn Shepherd got hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Jaylee Engelkes followed with a double down the left field line.
Cylla Hill singled to center and drove in Shepherd from third. The Bears cut the deficit to 3-1 after four innings.
Sperling reached on an error to start the home half of the fifth inning. Wildeman laid down a sac bunt to move Sperling to second.
After Sperling advanced to third on a wild pitch, Brown drew a walk to give UCA runners on the corners with one out.
Shepherd singled through the right side and scored Sperling from third. UCA pulled within one run after five innings of play.
Wildeman singled down the third base line to get the seventh inning started for the Bears.
After Wildeman stole second, she advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Brown drew a four-pitch walk to give UCA runners on the corners with no outs. Wildeman scored on a wild pitch and sent the game to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Kayla Beaver came on in relief.
She needed just three pitches to retire the Tigers in order.
In the ninth, Memphis was able to get runners to second and third, but Beaver was resilient and got out of the inning unscathed.
Johnson got the no decision, but went seven innings with six strikeouts. She surrendered three earned runs on nine hits.
Beaver picked up the win with two innings of relief and improved to 15-6 on the season. She struck out two batters and gave up just one hit.
Hill finished the game with a 2 for 4 performance. Sperling scored two runs, including the game winner.
Wildeman, Shepherd, Engelkes, Tremere Harris, and Sperling each added a hit for UCA.
Layna Bates led the Tigers with a 3 for 4 game at the plate. Gracie Morton, Smith, and Dean each finished with two hits.
Mariah Nichols got the start for the Tigers and went five innings with four strikeouts. She gave up two earned runs.
Chyanne Ellet recorded the loss for Memphis, with 3.2 innings of relief. She struck out five and gave up two runs on two hits.
UCA takes to the road for a three-game series in Hammond, Louisiana, starting Friday. The Bears will face the Lady Lions of Southeastern Louisiana.
First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5 p.m.
"It was a much-needed win for the Bears,” coach David Kuhn said. “We started out slow, but we stayed in there. We fought and competed to the end. We executed the little things in the late innings, which gave us a chance to win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.