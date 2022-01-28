The University of Central Arkansas Bears cross country team had a strong finish to its fall season with many personal records set.
While being an athlete, these runners are also students and many showed academic success throughout the season.
For the 2021 fall season, both the men’s and women’s teams earned the title of All-Academic Team from the USTFCCCA.
To earn the title of all-academic, a team has to have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
Overall, there were 150 programs who earned the title of all-academic team during the 2021 season.
The women’s team earned its title with a 3.69 team GPA.
The men’s team earned its title with a 3.45 team GPA.
Maintaining grades and excelling in a sport takes dedication and hard work.
The men’s and women’s teams have both accomplished that feat.
