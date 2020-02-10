Kayla Beaver shined once again in the pitcher's circle as she collected her second-complete game shutout of the season as the University of Central Arkansas (3-3) was back on the field on Sunday.
The Bears used an all-around effort to beat Louisiana Tech, 3-0.
For the second time in as many starts, Beaver recorded a shutout and tied a career-high five strikeouts.
She retired 13 batters in-a-row before giving up back-to-back hits in the bottom of the six, but she was resilient and struck out the next three batters.
After she led the game off with a single to left field, Kayla Crutchmer stole second and tied for the third-most stolen bases in a career with 78.
She got into a rundown and was caught stealing at home to end the top half of the inning.
Reagan Sperling made an outstanding play in the home half of the fourth, when she ran down a fly ball that was hit in the gap in right center.
The Bears scored the only runs on the game in the top of the fifth.
Kamryn Coleman started the inning with a single through the left side.
Lexi McClellan drew a walk to make it first and second.
Sperling roped an RBI single that scored Coleman.
McClellan scored on a throwing error by the centerfielder.
Sperling scored later in the inning when Kaylyn Shepherd singled to center.
In the bottom of the fifth, Beaver made two great defensive plays on back-to-back comebackers to retire the side.
After two Lady Techsters had back-to-back singles, Beaver closed the door with three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
UCA will be at Farris Field for the home opener against Lyon at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
UCA’s Jewell wins 60m, Hyde wins 3,000m on final day
Zachary Jewell claimed the lone event win for the Bears in the 60m, while Gracie Hyde led the women with an event victory as the split squads finished their two days of competition.
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams closed out the Meyo Invitational and MSSU Lion Open on Saturday.
Jewell won the men's 60m with a mark of 6.78.
Ajah Criner notched a career-best run of 7.53 and placed fourth in the women's 60m.
Sierra Temple added a personal-best effort of 7.58 and came in sixth.
Hyde won the 3,000m with a career-best effort of 9:47.64.
Tamara Reeves added a 21st-place run of 10:13.64, which is the best of her career.
Alex Hanson came in fourth in the 800m with a season-best effort of 1:51.70.
Ryan Yarde recorded a personal-best run of 1:54.24 and placed 23rd.
Jordan Atkins posted a time of 8.10 and finished in fifth in the 60m hurdles.
Taylor Coleman placed 14th in the triple jump with 11.63m (38-2.00).
Erin Woodward notched a 33rd-place time of 5:05.08 in the mile, which is her fastest mark this season.
Jared Hamilton and Hunter Henderson finished the mile in 44th and 45th, respectively.
Hamilton clocked a season-best time of 4:17.94, while Henderson added a season-best run a 4:18.45.
MSSU Lion Open
Aidan Patton led the men in the shot put with a throw of 13.32m (73-8.50) and placed 13th.
Timon Dresselhaus notched a season-best distance of 12.78m (41-11.25) and came in 17th.
Jennifer Peake recorded a toss of 10.20m (3-5.75) and placed 15th in the shot put.
She added a height of 1.50m (4-11.0) and finished the high jump tied for sixth.
With a run of 9.95, she placed ninth in the 60m hurdles.
Dresselhaus came in seventh in the 60m hurdle finals with an effort of 10.11.
Anthony added a personal-best mark of 1.82m (5-11.50) in the high jump and came in sixth.
UCA returns to the track Feb. 14, as the team splits for two different meets.
One group of athletes will compete at the Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas, while the other heads to Houston, Texas, for the Howie Ryan Invitational.
Bears tennis cruise past Red Wolves, end losing skid
The Central Arkansas tennis team enjoyed its best win of 2020 on Saturday morning as it blanked the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-3) 7-0 at the RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.
The Bears (2-4) carried a 1-0 advantage into singles play and dominated with four sweeps and two three-set wins in route to their first road win.
The Bears will enjoy a few days off before traveling to Paducah, Kentucky, for a three-match weekend, starting with the Murray State Racers on Feb. 13.
