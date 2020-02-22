A great defensive effort propelled the Central Arkansas Bears to a commanding 84-65 win over the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday at the Farris Center.
The Bears (10-18, 9-8 Southland Conference) held the Colonels (18-10, 12-5 SLC) to 24.2% shooting in the first half to build a 41-18 lead.
“Shutting down the driving lanes and making them shoot jumps shots was our strategy,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said about the Bears defensive play in the first half. “They’re really good at getting into the paint and kicking it out to get wide-open threes. But, we didn’t give as many of those because we challenged our guys to play one-on-one defense better today and we did a good job of that. Especially in the first half.”
Boone said the defensive effort was something UCA carried over from the 83-68 loss to Stephen F. Austin last Wednesday in Nacogdoches, Texas.
“The first half of this game was incredible,” Boone said. “Our guys were focused and coming off the last game at Stephen F. Austin, we got beat by a decent amount in the second half. But, in the second half, we played with a lot more energy and a lot more enthusiasm, especially on the defensive end.
“We tried to carry that over into practice, the next couple of days and into this game. I think our guys did that, but we’re going to have to try to keep increasing those moments that we play defense like that. The second half wasn’t as good. We were turning the ball over, giving them chances with that. Overall, our defense was really good this afternoon.”
The turnovers were a problem throughout the game for the Bears as they turned it over 22 times to Nicholls’ 12.
Those turnovers helped keep the Colonels in the game longer than they probably should have, especially with UCA dominating early on the glass.
At the first media timeout with 14:36 left in the first half, the Bears held a 12-1 rebounding advantage.
But, by that media timeout, UCA had turned the ball over six times to zero times for Nicholls.
That only left the Bears with a 9-6 advantage.
From there, UCA cut the turnovers down and eventually built a 23-point halftime lead.
However, the Colonels fought to get within nine points midway through the second half with the Bears leading 60-51 with 8:43 left in the game.
Down 56-36, with 12:30 left in the game, Nicholls put together an 11-0 run to climb back into the game and a pair of 3-pointers by senior guard Dexter McClanahan to four made free throws by UCA but the lead down to nine.
But, a pair of runs helped keep the Colonels at bay.
The first run was a shorter 7-0 run from the 6:27 mark to the 5:25 mark.
The second run, which essentially buried Nicholls was a 10-0 run across two minutes near the end of the game, which led to the 84-65 win.
The Bears were dominant on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 48-21.
“The guys were really intent on beating them on the glass,” Boone said. “We haven’t done it like this in a while. We said we had a game like we had a few games ago where we really pounded the glass. The guys took the challenge and really executed that.”
UCA junior guard Rylan Bergersen led all scorers with a career-high 25 points, followed by junior center Hayden Koval’s 21 points.
Junior forward Jared Chatham finished with his first-career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Colonels were led by McClanahan’s 20 points, followed by junior guard Andre Jones and sophomore forward Warith Alatishe’s 15 points.
The Bears have the week off before continuing conference play next Saturday on the road at Abilene Christian.
