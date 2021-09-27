The Central Arkansas Bears now sit 1-3 on the season after a 45-35 loss to the reigning national champion and No. 1 Sam Houston on Saturday at Estes Stadium.
In each of the Bears’ losses, they’ve been on the wrong side of third downs on both sides of the ball.
Going into last week’s Arkansas-Pine Bluff game, UCA converted just 17 percent of third downs, which hurt offensively and caused the team to sputter.
After reversing those trends last week by controlling third down on both sides of the ball, third downs once again bit the Bears.
UCA allowed Sam Houston to convert 9 of 18 on defense, while converting just 5 of 13 on offense.
Early in the first, the Bearkats sat at 5 of 7 third down conversions, while UCA didn’t convert on four opportunities, which in large part was a reason the Bears were in a 31-7 hole in the waning minutes of the first half.
“That’s what happens,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We saw it in the reverse last week. Third down conversions are how you stay on the field and in reverse, that’s how you get them off the field.”
The lack of stopping opposing teams on third down has been helped in part because the Bears have faced a mobile quarterback.
“We have to figure out the mobile quarterback situation, whether to add a spy or to blitz him to get off his mark,” Brown said. “We’ve played some mobile quarterbacks this year and it has hurt us. Then, when we’re not converting on first and second down and putting ourselves in a third-and-long situation, that’s not a strength of ours. We can throw and catch, but it’s tough on our offensive line when they have to protect for three or four seconds. There’s no doubt that was one of the reasons why we got off to the start we did tonight, as opposed to last week.”
After the horrendous start for UCA against Sam Houston, the Bears turned it up a bit.
Junior quarterback Breylin Smith hit sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson for a 5-yard touchdown right before the end of the half to bring UCA within 17.
A stalled drive for both teams allowed the Bears to pull within 10 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Smith to junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham.
And then, a 7-yard rushing touchdown by freshman running back Darius Hale brought UCA within three near the end of the third quarter.
The Bears were rolling, and what fueled it was a halftime speech about the 2019 game in which UCA was down 16 and came back to beat Sam Houston on “The Stripes.”
“That was my halftime speech because a lot of those guys were there in 2019 when we were down 16,” Brown said. “It was basically the same scenario. That team fought, clawed and scratched. We kind of came out in the same fashion in the second half tonight, but didn’t have enough left. I thought the first three-and-out really deflated us. I think at that point we were down six. That hurt us. We had two three-and-outs to start the fourth quarter. You can’t do that against a team like Sam Houston.”
What seemingly stopped UCA’s momentum was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a touchback after a Bearkat field goal that put the Bears at their 12 instead of the 25.
“I think that was one of the three-and-outs,” Brown said. “We had an idea to take a shot if we got the ball at the 25-yard line. Then, we got half the distance to the 12 and didn’t feel comfortable doing that, so we kind of scratched our game plan. It throws you off and it was just dumb. I thought we did a good job all night, but it was an inopportune time when they hit. We’ve got to do better. I think a lot of it is, our guys play with a lot of passion. Sam does too. They kept us alive in some situations. You have to play with an edge, but control it too. It will be addressed. We address penalties very swiftly and abruptly.”
Instead of taking that shot, the Bears elected to rush and only got one yard to begin the drive. A pair of incomplete passes killed the drive, and Sam Houston took advantage to score on a 5-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Ramon Jefferson, giving the Bearkats a 42-28 lead with 8:34 left in the game.
The Bears went three-and-out at their 35, and elected to punt instead of try to get the first and try to score.
“That’s the tough time range,” Brown said. “As a coach, you’re sitting there down two scores, and have about seven minutes left in the game with two timeouts. You want to play it safe. If you give up another score, you’re pretty much done for. You turn the ball over on downs there, you give them a short field, you’re ending the game.
“I felt with two timeouts and being able to pin them inside the 20. Unfortunately, we gave up a decent return and in hindsight, we probably should have gone for it. That’s that tough gray area. As a coach, that’s a feel thing. I felt like, on offense, we weren’t executing like we should. I thought it would be best to put our defense back out there and give them a shot on the field.”
Unfortunately for UCA, that gave Sam Houston the chance to kick a field goal and make it a three score game with 3:54 left in the game.
The Bears added a final touchdown with 1:08 left in the game on a 34-yard pass from Smith to Hudson, but it wasn’t enough that late in the game.
UCA will attempt to get things back on track Saturday as it travels to Abilene Christian.
