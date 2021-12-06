Though winning the second half 47-44, the first half dug too far a hole for the Central Arkansas Bears men’s basketball team.
Getting outscored 51-35 in the first half eventually led to a 95-82 loss in Jonesboro for the one-win Bears (1-8) as finals week is underway.
UCA put up a tough fight over the course of the first four minutes of the game with both teams tied at eight.
However, out of a media timeout, sophomore Jaxson Baker whiffed on a 3-point attempt and was turned into a 3-pointer on the other end by sophomore Caleb Fields to create an 11-8 cushion for the Red Wolves (5-2).
A 3-pointer back on the Bears’ end by junior Darious Hall, who led all scorers with 30 points in the game, tied it back at 11.
Then, the Arkansas State run began, scoring eight straight before doubling up UCA at 30-15 on a jumper by Fields with 9:32 left in the first half.
That lead eventually ballooned up to 22 with 2:15 left in the first half.
Trailing 49-27, UCA closed the half scoring eight points to Arkansas State’s four, making the score 51-35 at the break.
Buckets out of halftime by freshman guard Camren Hunter, Hall and Baker brought UCA back within 11 at the 17:35 mark in the second half.
Over the next five minutes, UCA scored just two points, while the Red Wolves pushed their lead back out to 19 until the Bears put another layup in by senior forward Jared Chatham at the 11:58 mark.
Down 66-49, UCA started chipping away, starting with a steal and then a 3-pointer by Hall to cut the lead down to 14.
A layup on the opposite end put the deficit back up to 16 before Hall split on a pair of free throws.
On his next trip to the free-throw line, Hall connected on both before a Red Wolf free throw negated one of Hall’s free throws from his last trip.
Then, Bears sophomore guard Collin Cooper nailed a triple to pull UCA back with 11 with 8:47 left in the game.
Former Arkansas Razorback and Jonesboro High School graduate Desi Sills scored on a layup, but a 3-pointer by Bears freshman guard Vincent Reeves brought UCA within 10.
A charge by Fields gave the Bears the ball back and an opportunity to get back within single digits.
That’s exactly what they did as Hall scored on a layup with an assist from Cooper, making the score 71-63 with 7:36 left in the game.
Unfortunately for UCA, that was as close as it would get as Arkansas State stretched its lead back out to 17 before ultimately winning by 13.
Despite ending the first half down by 16, the Bears shot better in the first half than in the second, hitting 14 of 27 attempts from the field, while hitting 15 of 36 in the second half.
But, the Red Wolves shot 59.1 percent from the field in the first half, while also hitting 7 of 10 3-point attempts and 18 of 20 shots at the charity stripe to help push out to that 16-point lead.
UCA was also outrebounded 37-24 in the game.
As previously mentioned, Hall led all scorers with 30 points, while the Bears also received a double-digit scoring effort from Reeves, who scored 11. Hall also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Four Red Wolves reached double figures, led by Sills and freshman forward Norchad Omier’s 19 points. Omier finished with a double-double in the game by leading all rebounders with 13 boards.
Fields finished with 18 and senior guard Marquis Eaton had 12.
The Bears will play their second home game of the season Dec. 14 when they host Little Rock at 7 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court in the Farris Center.
