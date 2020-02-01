The Central Arkansas Bears dominated the glass in a 79-71 win over the Northwestern State Demons.
The Bears (7-15, 6-5 Southland Conference) won the rebounding battle 51-36 with junior guard Rylan Bergersen leading all players with 12 rebounds.
He added 15 points to finish with a double-double in the contest.
The first half was a struggle across the board for the Bears as they shot 28.57 percent from the field, hitting just 10 of 35 shots, including 2 of 11 from deep.
In contrast, the Demons (8-12, 5-6 SLC) shot 56.67 percent from the field, hitting 17 of 30 shots, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc, which led to a 43-27 NSU halftime lead.
Down 16 at the break, UCA started its ascent.
Bergersen split a pair of free throws, junior guard DeAndre Jones hit a couple 3-pointers and freshman guard Jaxson Baker also nailed a three to get the deficit at six with 17:06 left in the game.
The quick 10-point run caused a Demon timeout.
But, that timeout didn’t put an end to the Bears assault as junior center Hayden Koval converted both shots at the charity stripe and then Bergersen hit a jumper in the paint to cut the score to 43-41.
In 4:20, UCA cut the deficit from 16 points to two.
NSU finally got its answer when junior forward Chudier Bile hit a 3-pointer, while Bergersen scored on another jumper in the paint to make the Demon lead stand at three with 14 minutes left.
Off a Demon miss, the Bears stormed back down the court and Bergersen tied the game with a 3-pointer in transition, which made the score even at 46.
The miserable second half continued for NSU as UCA sophomore forward Eddy Kayouloud gave the Bears a two-point lead with a jumper in the paint with 12:35 left in the game.
A 3-pointer on the other end by NSU sophomore guard Trenton Massner put the game back in the Demons’ favor, as they took a one-point lead.
But, sophomore forward SK Shittu gave the Bears the lead once again with 12:05 left in the game.
Kayouloud pushed the lead up to three after scoring on a layup, but Bile evened it back up at 52.
After Bergersen split free throws and a pair of misses on the Demons’ end, UCA junior forward Jared Chatham scored on a jumper in the paint to give the Bears a three-point lead.
Once again, Bile evened the game with a 3-pointer and then gave the Demons a three-point lead with another shot beyond the arc.
NSU extended its lead to four with 6:19 left in the game, but the Bears took the lead with 3:56 on a Chatham jumper and never surrendered the lead.
The UCA lead got out to as far as eight on two different occasions through the remainder of the contest.
Bile and Massner led all scorers with 19 in the losing effort, while freshman guard Nikos Chougkaz finished with a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Jairus Roberson also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Kayouloud led the Bears with 18 points, while Jones finished with 13 and Shittu finished with 12.
UCA stays on the road Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest against Lamar University.
