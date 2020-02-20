The University of Central Arkansas Bears pounded out 10 hits against three Memphis pitchers on Wednesday and recorded a 5-3 victory over the Tigers in non-conference action at Bear Stadium.
UCA (2-3) exploded for five runs in the second inning after Memphis (1-3) had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo home run.
The Bears sent 10 batters to the plate in the second and put the game away.
Cole Fiori drew a one-out walk and Josh Ragan hit a sharp single down the right-field line, with Fiori going all the way to third when the Memphis right fielder bobbled the ball.
RJ Pearson grounded out to score Fiori and tie it at 1-1.
Rylan Meek followed with a walk and Coby Potvin put down a perfect bunt to third base to load the bases.
Beau Orlando then drew a walk to give the Bears the lead for good at 2-1.
Conner Emmet singled up the middle for two more runs before Benny Ayala followed with an RBI-single to score Orlando for a 5-1 lead.
UCA starter Logan Gilbertson (1-0), a junior right-hander from Cabot, went five innings, allowing six hits and two runs, while striking out two and walking one.
Senior Brad Verel pitched the sixth and seventh and senior Conner Williams closed it out with the eighth and ninth to earn his second save in two appearances.
Orlando, a senior from Houston, Texas, finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Emmet went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI.
UCA out-hit Memphis 10-6.
Memphis starter Landon Kelly took the loss for the Tigers, lasting just two innings and allowing five unearned runs.
UCA heads to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for a three-game non-conference series with Southern Miss, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
