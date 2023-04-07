LYNCHBURG, Va. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears were held to just two hits by a pair of Liberty pitchers Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Flames in their ASUN series opener at Worthington Field.

Junior third baseman A.J. Mendolia had one of those hits, staking the Bears to a 2-0 lead with a two-run double down the right-field line that scored Kolby Johnson and Mason King in the top of the first. But that was all the Bears (13-16, 5-5) would get off Liberty starter Garrett Horn (4-2) and reliever Trey Carter (2nd save), who combined for 14 strikeouts. Horn had 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.

