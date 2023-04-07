LYNCHBURG, Va. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears were held to just two hits by a pair of Liberty pitchers Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Flames in their ASUN series opener at Worthington Field.
Junior third baseman A.J. Mendolia had one of those hits, staking the Bears to a 2-0 lead with a two-run double down the right-field line that scored Kolby Johnson and Mason King in the top of the first. But that was all the Bears (13-16, 5-5) would get off Liberty starter Garrett Horn (4-2) and reliever Trey Carter (2nd save), who combined for 14 strikeouts. Horn had 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.
UCA starter Jesse Barker (4-2) and reliever Mason Griffin had five strikeouts each, with Barker going 5.1 innings and allowing seven hits and four runs.Mason allowed just one hit over the final 1.2 innings.
The Flames (13-16, 5-5), the favorite in the ASUN preseason poll, tied the game with single runs in the first and second innings, then took the lead for good with a two-run sixth. Liberty finished with nine hits, including three by third baseman Cam Foster and two by shortstop Jake Lazzaro batting in the Nos. 8-9 holes in the lineup.
The Bears and Flames, who were meeting for the first time Thursday, faced off Friday in the second game of the series. They will play again today at 9 a.m. to accommodate UCA’s return flight home.
The Bears will then return home to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Stadium.
