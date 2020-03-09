The Southeastern Louisiana Lions finally solved the University of Central Arkansas pitching staff on Sunday and salvaged the final game of the Southland Conference series, winning 7-3 at Bear Stadium.
The Bears (7-8, 2-1 SLC) still won the opening series 2-1 after two dominating days on the mound on Friday (no-hitter by junior right-hander Gavin Stone) and Saturday (allowing one run on six hits).
In the finale, UCA senior Mark Moyer battled through 5.2 tough innings, allowing just one run and left with the game tied at 1-1.
But the Lions added six runs against the UCA bullpen, including five in the top of the ninth that made it a 7-1 lead.
The Bears got two runs back in the bottom of the ninth when junior right fielder Connor Emmet hit a two-out, two-run home run, his first of the season.
Emmet finished 2 for 5 and sophomore designated hitter Hunter Hicks added a pair of hits as the Bears were held to eight hits by a pair of SLU pitchers.
Starter Will Warren went eight innings, allowing just six hits and striking out 10.
Kyle Flettrich pitched the ninth and allowed the home run.
Tyler Finke, Trevor Rugg and Anthony Hickman had two hits each for the Lions (6-9, 1-2 SLC).
Hickman hit a towering pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning and Preston Faulkner hit a grand slam in the five-run ninth.
The Bears have a non-conference game with UT Martin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Stadium before heading to Thibodaux, Louisiana, for a three-game SLC series this weekend.
Game times are 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Bears complete sweep over Cardinals
The University of Central Arkansas softball team (16-9, 3-0 SLC) completed the three-game sweep of the UIW Cardinals (8-15, 0-3 SLC) at Farris Field on Saturday.
Lauren Brooks and Reagan Sperling led UCA at the plate as they both went 2 for 2.
Brooks led the team with three RBI, two of which came on a two-run homer.
Sperling, Kamryn Coleman, Erin Blackburn and Morgan Nelson each added an RBI.
Kayla Beaver got the start in the circle for the Bears and got the win.
She improved to 6-1 on the season with four innings pitched, four strikeouts, and gave up just one earned run.
Kailla Searcy added an inning in relief and notched one strikeout.
Annie Gunther got the loss for UIW and fell to 1-7 on the year.
She gave up eight runs, seven were earned, on eight hits.
Madison Floyd added two innings in relief and struck out two batters.
The Bears will be back in action March 10 for two games against Alcorn State.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Beach Bears split duels
On day two of their annual home tournament known as the Beach Bear Classic, the University of Central Arkansas beach volleyball team split their duels with Austin Peay State and Hendrix College.
UCA suffered its first loss of the season in the first duel of the day against Austin Peay State in a close 3-2 battle.
The Beach Bears would bounce back in its second match of the day against Conway cross-town rival Hendrix College, defeating the Warriors in all five pairings for their sixth victory by sweep this season.
The Beach Bears travel Saturday to Houston, Texas, for the Southland Conference Showcase.
Bears tennis blank Colonels for eighth straight win
The Central Arkansas tennis team continued their unstoppable play on Sunday afternoon at the UCA Tennis Courts as they defeated the Nicholls Colonels (1-10, 0-4 SLC) 7-0 for their eighth straight win and second sweep of the season.
The Bears (10-5, 4-0 SLC) have now turned in four straight weekends of 2-0 play and are off to their best Southland Conference start in program history.
They are one of two teams (Sam Houston State) in the SLC with a perfect mark through four matches.
The Bears will wrap up their three-game home stand next weekend as they will welcome the Northwestern State Lady Demons on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.