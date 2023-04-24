The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped the series finale 3-0 against the Stetson Hatters on Sunday afternoon at Bear Stadium.
UCA (16-23, 7-11) lost despite a stellar performance from right hander Cade Fenton on the mound. The senior from Prairie Grove, Ark., went eight strong innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out a career-high eight and walking just two.
Stetson (24-17, 12-6) got a home run on the first pitch of the game from Lorenzo Meola but Fenton was in control after that. UCA had four errors that led to the other two Stetson runs, one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
UCA had chances all day, leaving 14 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the third inning and two on base in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. The Bears were haled to six hits by a combination of four Stetson pitchers, who struck out six and walked seven and hit three.
UCA left fielder Trey Harris, in his first start of the season, produced two hits, including a double in the fifth inning.
The Bears are at home for two mid-week games this week, hosting Little Rock at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the "Governor's I-40 Showdown" and at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Missouri State. UCA is on the road next weekend for an ASUN series at Bellarmine in Louisville, Ky.
