The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped the series finale 3-0 against the Stetson Hatters on Sunday afternoon at Bear Stadium.

UCA (16-23, 7-11) lost despite a stellar performance from right hander Cade Fenton on the mound. The senior from Prairie Grove, Ark., went eight strong innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out a career-high eight and walking just two.

