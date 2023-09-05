x

The Central Arkansas Bears lost to Memphis 2-1 on Monday night in Conway.

 Jhude Dizon / UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas men’s soccer team suffered an absolute heartbreak Monday night, falling in the final minute of play against the Memphis Tigers. After opening the scoring in the second half, the Bears gave up a pair late to let one slip at the final horn.

Central Arkansas drops to 0-3-1 with the decision, continuing to go through a monstrous nonconference schedule. Captain Jerry Gutierrez scored his first goal of the season to give the Bears an advantage, punching one home in the 65th minute.

