After a 100-85 loss to Northwestern State, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State win, the Central Arkansas Bears’ season has reached its end.
Entering Saturday’s contest at the Farris Center, the Bears (10-21, 9-11 Southland Conference), Islanders and Cowboys all had visions of locking up the seventh and eighth seeds in the Southland Conference Tournament, while Northwestern State was thrown into the mix.
In order for UCA to get one of the final two seeds, all three teams would have to win and the Bears would get in by virtue of a head-to-head against Northwestern State; if McNeese won and Corpus Christi lost, the Islanders would be out and the Bears would be in along with the Cowboys; if UCA won and McNeese lost, the Bears and Islanders would be in; and if McNeese and Corpus Christi won, they would both get in while UCA would be eliminated.
Unfortunately for the Bears, the final scenario happened.
The Islanders picked up an 84-78 win over last place Houston Baptist and McNeese won 70-66 over Lamar.
After UCA lost to Northwestern State, it had not yet learned its fate as the Cowboys and Cardinals started about an hour after the Bears and Demons started.
“They were heartbroken in there because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” UCA interim head coach Anthony Boone said. “We’re going to meet Monday morning, one way or the other. Either have practice or a meeting as we wrap up the season and talk about the offseason.”
Saturday’s game was the final game for two UCA student-athletes in senior forward Aaron Weidenaar and junior center Brandon Vanover.
Vanover was redshirted his freshman season and is graduating with his degree.
Boone talked about what those two guys meant for the team.
“They’ve been really dedicated,” he said. “Aaron’s gone through a lot and Brandon comes to work everyday even though there’s not much promise for him to get into games. He gave his best and pushed guys around and made those guys better.
“Brandon is a really smart player. Whatever we needed him to do as far as our scout team, he could play a left-handed guy, a right-handed guy. He’d do exactly what he was supposed to. He helped us quite a bit. That helped our defense quite a bit. Both of those guys are special and we celebrated them.”
Despite the deficit, the two teams came out swinging with the Bears trailing by one with 12:12 to go in the first half after a made 3-pointer by freshman guard/forward Jaxson Baker.
But, a pair of 3-pointers by Northwestern State sophomore guard Trenton Massner and junior forward Chudier Bile gave the Demons a seven-point lead with 11:39 left.
Bile’s 3-pointer was the start of a mini 3-point contest between himself and UCA junior guard Rylan Bergersen as both players hit two 3s over a 40 second stretch.
By halftime, the Demons pushed their lead out to nine.
In the second half, Northwestern State took over, eventually pushing the lead as far as 17 midway through the half.
The Bears couldn’t recover, falling by 15 points at the end of the game.
In the first half, the Demons made 10 of 20 from beyond the arc, and shot 43.8 percent from deep over the course of the game.
“Northwestern came out and their emphasis the last couple of games has been to make it a very up-and-down game to run down the floor and shoot the ball,” Boone said. “They played pretty loose and free and we just couldn’t keep up with them. We tried and ran back in transition defense the best we could. In the first half, they made a lot of tough shots that we were OK with. Their percentage wasn’t great overall, but their 3-point percentage was great in the first half. We just couldn’t keep up with them. They got us on the glass pretty good. A couple of rebounds we should have gotten that we didn’t.”
The Demons also outrebounded the Bears 45-29.
Northwestern State had five players reach double figures with junior guard Jarius Roberson leading the way with 23, followed by Massner’s 20, freshman guard Nikos Chougkaz’s 19, a 17-point/15-rebound double-double from Bile and a14-point output from junior forward Jamaure Gregg.
The Bears were led by Bergersen’s 25, followed by sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud’s 19, junior center Hayden Koval’s 16 and junior guard DeAndre Jones’ 14. Jones also tallied nine assists.
After the game, Boone said he and his staff addressed to his team the position he and the team have been in since Boone took over the reigns as the interim head coach for the Dec. 14 game against Pepperdine.
“We just addressed being thankful for being here,” he said. “I’m thankful for those guys and how they’ve stayed together. A lot of times, in this kind of situation, teams will splinter and staffs will splinter because everyone will have their own agenda. We all came together as one. We were rowing the boat the same way. Whether I deserve to have their attention like that, I’m thankful for them. They could have easily gone other ways.”
