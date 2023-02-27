The University of Central Arkansas Bears finished off a roller coaster season with a hard-fought 72-56 loss to the top team in the ASUN Conference on Senior Night at the Farris Center.
The Kennesaw State Owls broke away down the stretch to beat the Bears in the career finales of Eddy Kayouloud and Jonas Munson on Scottie Pippen Court. Kayouloud finished out his stellar career with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He leaves the program as the No. 4 rebounder in school history and the No. 5 scorer.
Munson had his first caree start and turned in a steal and a blocked shot in 11+ quality minutes in his finale in front of the home crowd.
The Owls (23-8, 15-3) completed the season sweep of the Bears and earned the top seed in next week's ASUN Tournament. KSU connected on 11 three-pointers and held UCA to just 30.3-percent shooting overall for the night.
The Bears cut their deficit to just eight points with 6:45 to play but could not get it under that. KSU outscored the Bears 14-6 the rest of the way as Kayouloud and Munson both took curtain calls in front of the home crowd one final time in the closing minute.
Sophomore Camren Hunter finished with 20 points and went 4 of 8 from three-point range. UCA,which had 12 players miss time during the season due to injuries or illness, finished just 6 of 25 (24 percent) from beyond the arc,with Kayouloud making the other two.
"Unfortunately I'm already a little too eager to get back to work," said UCA acting head coach Brock Widders, who took over the program after head coach Anthony Boone had surgery in early January. "I'm going to try to take a day or two before I go recruiting.
"But ultimately these seniors, Jonas Munson and Eddy Kayouloud, they have left a lasting mark on this program. And that's through their performance and who they are and how they've acted on campus.
"And I want to give a big shout out to our staff, how they stepped up and helped me through every moment of this, from the managers to our athletic trainers to every single one of our coaches. Coach Boone sending me encouraging words over the last five to six weeks.
"None of this was easy for anybody, especially the players, but I want to thank every person in this program for stepping up and keeping us together and keeping us competitive."
