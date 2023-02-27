The University of Central Arkansas Bears finished off a roller coaster season with a hard-fought 72-56 loss to the top team in the ASUN Conference on Senior Night at the Farris Center.

The Kennesaw State Owls broke away down the stretch to beat the Bears in the career finales of Eddy Kayouloud and Jonas Munson on Scottie Pippen Court. Kayouloud finished out his stellar career with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He leaves the program as the No. 4 rebounder in school history and the No. 5 scorer.

