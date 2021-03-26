Charlottesville, Virginia — The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped a tight 1-0 decision to the Virginia Cavaliers at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers (7-5-1) scored in the eighth minute of the game and then kept the Bears off the board the rest of the way.
UCA finished with 12 shots, including six in each half.
The Bears had two shots in the final five minutes that would have tied it but one was high and one was saved by Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rando.
Rando finished with six saves. UCA's Zach Schawl recorded four saves.
The Bears (6-8, 3-3-0 Southland Conference) close out the regular season April 3 against Missouri State at the Bill Stephens Complex.
