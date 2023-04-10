MONROE, La. — The University of Central Arkansas beach volleyball team was unable to take advantage of a trip to Monroe, La., where it faced several teams that they had success against in the past. UCA now sits at 7-15 and lost three in a row after opening the weekend with a victory.
UCA 5 – Hendrix 0
UCA got a great start to the weekend, stunting on their crosstown rival for not only pride, but to go 7-0 all time against the Warriors. Evelyn Griffith and Marissa Gilmore opened things up with a three-set victory over the Warriors, which set the tone for the Bears. Katie Atkinson and Kayla Cook battled back after losing the first set to win the second set 21-19 and then the deciding set 15-8.
Anna Linskey and Julia Oravec jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a dominant 21-10 first set, and decided they would not need a third set with a 21-18 second set victory to seal the win for the Bears. Charlie Tidwell and Madelyn White would also win in two sets, after a 21-10 win in the first set, the pair would win 24-22 to seal the deal. Naya Tan and Payton Sproule would also cap off a two-set win with a 24-22 second set victory. UCA looked impressive in this match, but would not be able to keep the momentum going the rest of the weekend.
UCA 2 – SFA 3
Oravec and Linskey got UCA on the board with a three-set thriller over Amador and Hall for SFA. After falling in the second set, the Bear tandem took a 17-15 decision in the final set to get UCA a much needed point. Sproule and Tan nearly defeated Duhan and Johnson for the Jacks, but ultimately fell 15-10 in the decisive third set.
White and Tidwell salvaged a point for UCA by taking down Elder and Erwin in two sets for their second victory on the weekend. UCA falls to SFA, but still lead the all time series 3-2.
UCA 2 – SHC 3
Spring Hill was the team that UCA felt least acquainted with coming in, and the Bears might feel as if they missed an opportunity against a quality club. UCA got on the board thanks to Cook and Sproule, who defeated Borgmeyer and Hardowin with a third set victory. UCA would get its second win thanks to Tidwell and White, who knocked off Mascari and Weinzapfel with a narrow 15-13 third-set victory. Spring Hill College has now taken three of the four all time matchups with UCA.
UCA 0 – ULM 5
UCA had no luck when trying to get on the board against ULM. The Warhawks have now taken five of seven from UCA after the Bears took the first five matchups in 2017 and 2018. UCA struggled against the Warhawks, as ULM won each set in this matchup over the young Bears.
UCA will head down to Birmingham, Alabama to take place in the Blazer Beach Bash next Saturday and Sunday, April 15th, and 16th. The Bears will go head-to-head with the likes of Southern Miss, UAB, and Tulane.
