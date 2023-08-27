Putting together its most complete game of the young season, the women's soccer team pulled out a 2-2 draw against Arkansas State at home. The Sunday night matchup saw all four goals scored in the first half, and a nail-biting ending that saw both teams with chances late.

Central Arkansas (0-3-1) found some offensive punch early in the match, getting goals from junior Kelly Van Gundy and freshman Megan Moudy. They marked the second and first goals for the Bears, respectively. Moudy, for her part, had four shots on the evening, putting three on frame.

