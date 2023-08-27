Putting together its most complete game of the young season, the women's soccer team pulled out a 2-2 draw against Arkansas State at home. The Sunday night matchup saw all four goals scored in the first half, and a nail-biting ending that saw both teams with chances late.
Central Arkansas (0-3-1) found some offensive punch early in the match, getting goals from junior Kelly Van Gundy and freshman Megan Moudy. They marked the second and first goals for the Bears, respectively. Moudy, for her part, had four shots on the evening, putting three on frame.
But things almost unraveled very quickly for the Bears, as the Red Wolves came in and quickly punched the home team in the mouth, scoring in the third minute. But the Bears came roaring back, nearly equalizing twenty seconds later on a Tracy Pavatt shot. Instead, it took all of four minutes to equalize: Moudy launched a pass into the corner for Pavatt, who zipped it into the box for a waiting Van Gundy to finish.
The teams would battle back and forth into the meat of the first half, with Moudy peppering the Red Wolves' goalkeeper until finally, in the 24th minute, the freshman broke through, giving the Bears the lead with a beauty of a finish.
But the lead would be short-lived, as the Red Wolves would come back and score again in the 33rd. Yajaira Alvarado nearly gave the lead back to Central Arkansas with the clock winding down on the first half, but her touch missed the post by less than a foot, drifting wide and out of play.
Arkansas State came out swinging in the second half, letting off a pair of quick shots, but the Central Arkansas defense had established itself against the Red Wolves' attacks. The second half became more physical, as both sides sought the lead again. Entering the game for the second half, goalkeeper Kajsa Pruner was put to the test often in the frame, making four saves throughout her playing time. Meanwhile, the Bears' offense just couldn't find that last touch or two in the attacking third that it needed, continually getting deep into Arkansas State territory, only to have the ball get pushed right back out.
Van Gundy took one final shot in the 82nd minute, missing right, and from then on, possession was largely in the middle of the field, both teams desperately seeking one final attack that never came.
Central Arkansas is back on the field on Thursday, traveling to Little Rock to take on the Trojans at 7 p.m.
